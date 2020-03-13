SOUTH KORTRIGHT CENTRAL SCHOOL
The following students at South Kortright Central School were named to the second marking-period honor roll.
12th grade
Superintendent’s list: Faith Dianich, Cody Mattice, Michael Stiber, Dominiquie Decker, Kassidy Wright, Kyle Funk, Hunter Bevins, Lauren Whritner, Logan Kaufman and Christopher Champlin.
High honor: Tabitha Gregg, Azalyn Hillis-Brunson, Emily Burns, Daemon Reed, Emily Feltman, Seth Ashline, Mahiya Wright, Logan McCracken, Quinlan Davis, Desirae Jutrzenka and Sonia Reeves.
Honor: Austin Lamport, Jacob Bresee and Victoria Karpovich.
11th grade
Superintendent’s list: Grace Taylor.
High honor: Jillian Hungerford, Joe Krupa, Carli Pardee, Michael Dianich, Lauryn Schmid, Sara Sluiter, Haley Kosier, Mya Stelmashuck and Bruno Torres-Costa.
Honor: Max Bevins, Tyler Hall, Joseph Ploutz, Joe Shafer, Lila Shafer, Charlie Kuhn, Cody Estus and Ethan Wright.
10th grade
Superintendent’s list: Lacey Eckert, Kaylee Weaver, Kadence Oblinski, Caila Thomas, Ailee McCracken and Ella Taylor Logan Firment.
High honor: Alexis Rockefeller, Jarred Funk, Payton Pietrantoni, Kaylee Bryan, Brian Dengler, Shelby Macaluso, Marion Stiber, Eoin Byrne, Ashlee Barr, Chloe Davis, Jasmine Mauras and Damion Gloster.
Honor: Lily Whitney.
Ninth grade
Superintendent’s list: Emma Dibble, Emerson Comer, Akasha Finkle and Dylan Mattice.
High honor: Abigail Sander, Josh Anderson, Adam Champlin, Jadyn Sturniolo, Alexia Pino, Madison Coberly, Patricia Karpovich, Troy Dianich, Kaileb Grizzard and Ben Hughes.
Honor: Adin Haynes, Natalie Brunner, Evander Wright, Loralei Jutrzenka, Declan McCracken, Levi Martin and Trenton Cole.
Eighth grade
Superintendent’s list: Olivia Westcott, Hannah Collins, Lee Marigliano, Katherine Reinshagen and Norah VanBuren.
High honor: Darren Dengler, Gracie Deysenroth, Olivia Goulet, Makenna Wright, Conor Quarino and Jeff Palmatier.
Honor: Damon Pietrantoni, Hunter Larsen-Wright, Zackary Anderson and Gabriel Taylor.
Seventh grade
Superintendent’s list: Elsa Marigliano, Caitlyn Deysenroth, Lauren Dengler, Adelynn Eckert and Caitlin Matthews.
High honor: Kylie Gregory, Cole Thomas, Madison Larsen-Wright Brian Warner, Montana Specht, Jesse Hungerford and Jack Byrne.
Honor: Destinee Tanner, Kiersten Hobbie and Kaleb Loftus.
Sixth grade
Superintendent’s list: Layla Boudreau, Clyde VanBuren and Carlee Dropp.
High honor: Sally Kuhn, Madysen Reeves, Allora Pilgreen, Gavin Wright and Annlyse Haynes.
Honor: Eian Wright, John Trimbell, Daniel McClure, Langston Comer, Kiera Barr, Parker Popp and Angel Roach.
Fifth grade
Superintendent’s list: Melania Escobedo, Lily Marigliano, Alexis Hendrickson and Evan Smith.
High honor: Emma Smith, Kody Weaver, Patrick Trimbell, Boston Quarino, Autumn Larsen-Wright, Neleh Brown and Andrew Sander.
Honor: Nora Trimbell, Dylan Govendo, Jansen Sturniolo, Jacob Mierop and Elizabeth Oakley.
The following students made the Strive for Five list, where a student raised their average five points from the last marking period.
Strive for Five: Elizabeth Oakley, Kiera Barr, Angel Roach, Kaleb Loftus, Lance McClure, Destinee Tanner, Eric Christman and Austin Lampor.
