UNATEGO CENTRAL SCHOOL
The following students at Unatego High and Middle School students were named to the first-quarter honor roll.
12th grade
High honor: Rodney Blanchard, Mallorie Bomba, Gabrielle Borawa, Haleigh Burton, Samuel Cole, Meghan Perry and Dana Stepp.
Honor: Caleb Backus, Delaney Beers, Lyllian Belcourt, Madison Couperthwait, Jenna Faulkner, Caleb Fiaschi, Destin Gecik, Alyssa Nolan, Evan O’Flynn, John Partridge, Morgan Perry, Kelley Ritchey, Olivia Slawson, Shealinn Stevens, Jayson Stockert, Brooke Winchester and Emily Winchester.
11th grade
High honor: Garrett Backus, Tatum Codington, Jaiden Gee, McKenna Gilbertson, Eliza Hamm, Patricia Higgins, Rheagan James, Alexa Lucia, Alexander Ranc, Ava Reed, Anabel Rommer, Natasha Swift and Brooke Thayer.
Honor: Abbigail Bomba, Layla Clapper, Noah Cole, Timofey Fominov, Marissa Forte, Katelyn Jordan, Dakota Kroll, Ryan Marshall, Raymond Rivera, Cortney VanWormer and Kaili Youngs.
10th grade
High honor: Shelby Boecke, Christopher Ellis, Keely Higgins, Emma Klehr, Kylie Mussaw, Jessica Partridge, James Speenburgh, Alexis Thayer, Logan Utter, Rylee Willsey and Madison Wilsey.
Honor: Henry Barnes, Emily Brandt, Joseph Bush, Samantha DeMorier, Tatiana Koryzma, Julia Renwick, Natasha Thorne and Chelsi VanDeusen.
Ninth grade
High honor: Lennon Bailey, Zackary Corbett, Martha Dolan, Anna Dorch, Phillip Jenouri, Gabrielle LeBourveau, Bailey McCoy and Evan Ranc.
Honor: Corinne Ashley, Chase Birdsall, David Clapper III, Alexander Ellis, Kaitlyn Henn, Reese James, Braeden Johnson, Alyssa Poje, Jakob Sargent, Anabel Sauer, Lauren Scott, Selena Shafer, Alexes Sousa and Natalie Wright.
Eighth grade
High honor: Abbey Bailey, Lilyanna Barnes, Madisyn Birdsall, Ian Fulkerson, Aden Glover and Alaina Renwick.
Honor: Abigail Forte, Nathan Koryzma, Kailey Lord, Daniel O’Connor Jr., Isaac Strutton, Ethan Ueberschlag and Jacob VanDermark.
Seventh grade
High honor: Hailey Barron, Anna Higgins, Rylee Himes, Xander Johnson, Steven Perry, Quinlan Ranc, Addalyn Strub and Gracie Tilt.
Honor: Regan Berge, Avery James, Kayden Jarvis, Destiny Jester, Zackary Sousa and Reece Wilson.
Sixth grade
High honor: Lucy Bailey, Natalia Barnes, Harly Birdsall, Raegan Goodspeed, Ethan LeBourveau, Gavin Nordberg, Jason Ostrander, Miley Strutton and Molly Tolson.
Honor: Avery Burch, Lucas Butler, Olivia Frailey-Love, Mallory Hafele, Colin Hamm, Xavier Innes, Rashad Kiel, Lyndzie Louden, Payton McKinley, Mackenzie Steeves and Aubre Tweedie.
