UNATEGO CENTRAL SCHOOL
The following students at Unatego Central School were named to the third-quarter honor roll.
12th grade
High honor: Rodney Blanchard, Haleigh Burton, Samuel Cole, Destin Gecik, Morgan Perry, Olivia Slawson and Dana Stepp.
Honor: Caleb Backus, Delaney Beers, Mallorie Bomba, Gabrielle Borawa, Madison Couperthwait, Jenna Faulkner, Caleb Fiaschi, Kaitlyn Fortin, Alyssa Nolan, John Partridge, Meghan Perry, Kelley Ritchey, Jayson Stockert and Brooke Winchester.
11th grade
High honor: Garrett Backus, Tatum Codington, Timofey Fominov, Jaiden Gee, McKenna Gilbertson, Patricia Higgins, Rheagan James, Alexa Lucia, Alexander Ranc, Raymond Rivera, Anabel Rommer and Brooke Thayer.
Honor: Layla Clapper, Noah Cole, Eliza Hamm, Katelyn Jordan, Dakota Kroll, Ryan Marshall, Kellen Patrick, Ava Reed, Natasha Swift and Cortney VanWormer.
10th grade
High honor: Shelby Boecke, Christopher Ellis, Keely Higgins, Kylie Mussaw, Jessica Partridge, James Speenburgh, Rylee Willsey and Madison Wilsey.
Honor: Henry Barnes, Emily Brandt, Samantha DeMorier, Tatiana Koryzma, Julia Renwick, Alexis Thayer, Natasha Thorne and Gabriella Villegas.
Ninth grade
High honor: Lennon Bailey, Martha Dolan, Alexander Ellis, Kaitlyn Henn, Phillip Jenouri, Braeden Johnson, Gabrielle LeBourveau, Bailey McCoy and Alyssa Poje.
Honor: Chase Birdsall, Cadance Chamberlain, Zackary Corbett, Tyler Decker, Anna Dorch, Reese James, Evan Ranc, Jakob Sargent, Lauren Scott, Selena Shafer, Alexes Sousa, Hailey VanBlarcom and Natalie Wright.
Eighth grade
High honor: Abbey Bailey, Lilyanna Barnes, Madisyn Birdsall, Ian Fulkerson, Alaina Renwick and Ethan Ueberschlag.
Honor: Brandon Burns, Caleb Cole, Elizabeth Craft, Abigail Forte, Liliane Harkins, Nathan Koryzma, Brayden Nichols, Crystal Starr and Isaac Strutton.
Seventh grade
High honor: Anna Higgins, Xander Johnson, Steven Perry, Quinlan Ranc, Addalyn Strub and Gage Vickerson.
Honor: Regan Berge, Rylee Himes, Avery James, Kayden Jarvis and Gracie Tilt.
Sixth grade
High honor: Lucy Bailey, Natalia Barnes, Harly Birdsall, Mallory Hafele, Ethan LeBourveau, Lyndzie Louden, Gavin Nordberg, Jason Ostrander, Brooke Seymour and Molly Tolson.
Honor: Avery Burch, Aydin Falconio, Olivia Frailey-Love, Raegan Goodspeed, Colin Hamm, Rashad Kiel, Payton Mckinley, Skylar Parsons, Evan Poje, Mackenzie Steeves, Tyler Stevens, Miley Strutton, Katherine Towndrow, Aubre Tweedie and Payton Zenner.
