WALTON CENTRAL SCHOOL
The following students at Walton Central School’s Mack Middle School were named to the second-quarter honor roll.
Eighth grade
Superintendent’s list: Jordan Covey, Jayden Hoffmeister, Olivia Hulse, Makenna MacGibbon, Caragh O’Connor, Peyton Pettit, Jaden Serra, Aurora Siniscalchi, Addyson Trimbell, Reese Underwood, Hannah Velardi, Abigail Wright and Addison Yetto.
Principal’s list: Madison Armstrong, Aiden Chambers, Maxwell Dutcher, Avery Hitt, Elijah Jones, MaryClaire Mascioli, Amelia Somers, Anthony Soto, Kaylee St. Denis, Emma Thomson, Timothy Tweedie Jr. and Emma Wood.
Honor: J.R. Allen Jr., Abigail Bojo, Camden Endress, Raleigh Gardepe, Michael Mack, Brody Moore, William Neske V, Christopher Schamber and Sabastion Thompson.
Seventh grade
Superintendent’s list: Olivia Barnes, Chasidy Constable, Katelynn Gregory, Gavin Harrington, Maddox Little, Carter McNamara, Lucas Rice, Arwen Tracey, Kahrin Vesterfelt, Elijah Williams, Delana Wood and Kylie Wood.
Principal’s list: Maddison Barnes, Olivia Bartlett, Aiden Branigan, Blair Brown, Christopher Caffery Jr., Abigail Doig, London Gardner, Joshua Gladstone, Nathaniel Harrington, Killian McGowan and Layne VanValkenburg.
Honor: Caleb Kingsbury, Steven Plank, Kyle Schamber, Caden Scofield and Hayleigh Weil.
Sixth grade
Superintendent’s list: Parker Cash, Alivia Conklin, Katherine Gorence, Ethan Hall, Natalie Hoffman, Marcus Marano, Maisy Rhinehart, Ryder Stone and Kai Storrer.
Principal’s list: Amirrah Budine, Lucas Carr, Lillian Conrow, Raegan Foster, Michael Hunter, Anderson McEntee, Harley Mullineaux, Justin Somers, Dylan Stanton, Tripp Taylor and Grace-Mary Walley.
Honor: Samantha Barnes, Elias Bayne, Karlee Braley, Evelyn Brooker, Aidan Bush, Kraygin Constable, Lucas Furgeson, Aubrie Green, Savannah Morales, Marco Possemato Jr., Jasmine Scutt and Tyler Yakalis.
