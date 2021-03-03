WALTON CENTRAL SCHOOL
The following students at Walton Central School’s O’Neill High School were named to the fourth marking-period honor roll.
12th grade
Superintendent’s list: William Buckley, Anthony Cetta, Riley Gancio, Sarah Gladstone, Emma Harby, Cael Howland, Antonia McCormack, Kandra McGraw, Celestine Mingle, Katelynn Ostrander, Jacob Pomeroy, Grace Rhinehart, Layla Sprague, Sierra Tweedie and Kora Young.
Principal’s list: Brynne Backus, Emmalee Caprio, Allison Charles, Abigail Closs, Anthony Conway, Matthew Decker, George Haynes, Rylee MacDonald, Nathen Stone and Carson Watkins.
Honor: Garrett Babcock, Damian Backus, Aryanna Gutierrez, Paige Hitt, Nicole Kuna, Courtney Russell, Dominick Siniscalchi and Kaleb Sovocool.
11th grade
Superintendent’s list: Brieanne Babcock, Garrett Day, Annaliese DelBalso, Madison Greene, Blaine Klinger, Bryce Lum, Molly McClenon, Aaliyah Otto, Sophia Piro, Christina Ritter, Ceara Robinson, Lucas Robinson and Emma Yakalis.
Principal’s list: Katelynn Brooks, Xander Davies, Jorge DelPino, Kellie Dones, Emma Hall, Deacon Phoenix and Madison Serra.
Honor: Gideon Backus-Wildey, Jaden Carman, Josh Carr, Andrew D’Addezio, Deacon Gardner, Zoey Gilmore, Jeremiah Harrington, Aubrie Hoffmeister and Meadow Wood.
10th grade
Superintendent’s list: Meyer Little, Makara MacGibbon, Gianni Marano, Elizabeth Richards and Rachel Trimbell.
Principal’s list: Logan Aubin, Charlotte Bayne, Heidi Decker, Abigail DelBalso, Jacqlyn Gransbury, Caden LeBarge, Chloe Madrigal, Natalie McClenon, Havyn Merwin, Daxtin Nichols, Gabriella Shelton and Kaitlyn Wood.
Honor: Ava Coons, Graydon Dutcher, Laci Frank, Logan Grossmann, Kerenna Jacobs, Jayven Mason, Briana Morales, Abigail Seguare and Peyton Tweedie.
Ninth grade
Superintendent’s list: Brianna D’Addezio, David Gatchalian, Caroline Gorence, Seth Hunter, Olivia Murphy, Colby Phraner, Ella Rhinehart, Allene Vesterfelt, Monica Wright and Isabella Yetto.
Principal’s list: Mackenzie Backus, Arianna Bohle, Faith Lambert and Meka Merwin.
Honor: Kyndra Church, Alicia Dolce, Eve Foster, Jonica Green, Colton Lum and Bailey McGonigle.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.