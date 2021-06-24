WALTON CENTRAL SCHOOL
The following students at Walton Central School’s O’Neill High School were named to the seventh marking-period honor roll.
12th grade
Superintendent’s list: Ellissa Beach, William Buckley, Anthony Cetta, Allison Charles, Matthew Decker, Riley Gancio, Emma Harby, Nicole Kuna, Antonia McCormack, Kandra McGraw, Celestine Mingle, Katelynn Ostrander, Grace Rhinehart, Layla Sprague, Sierra Tweedie and Kora Young.
Principal’s list: Bryne Backus, Sarah Gladstone, Paie Hitt, Patick Houck Jr., Cae Howland, Ryle MacDonald, Eva Miller, Maro Rosario and Caron Watkins.
Honor: Garrett Babcock, Damian Backus, Emmalee Caprio, Dustin Copeland, Arrisa Cucciarre, Jacob Hollander, Ty Lambrecht, Cody Merwin, Jacob Pomeroy and Kaelan Smith.
11th grade
Superintendent’s list: Brieanne Babcock, Andrew D’Addezio, Garrett Day, Annaliese DelBalso, Keilie Dones, Emma Hall, Blaine Klinger, Molly McClenon, Sophia Piro, Christina Ritter and Emma Yakalis.
Principal’s list: Cha Fleischman, Indanna Fox, Deaon Gardner, Madson Greene, Jermiah Harrington, Emiee Northrup, Wilard Pettit, Deaon Phoenix, Lucs Robinson, Madson Serra and Jilian Wright.
Honor: Zaniel Burrows, Jaden Carman, Josh Carr, Xander Davies, Corryn Griffin, Bryce Lum, Michael McCormack, Anthonie Mirabal, Ceara Robinson, Julia Sousa and Meadow Wood.
10th grade
Superintendent’s list: Heidi Decker, Jacqlyn Gransbury, Caden LeBarge, Meyer Little, Makara MacGibbon, Gianni Marano, Abigail Seguare and Rachel Trimbell.
Principal’s list: Logn Aubin, Jefrey Bailey Jr., Avaa Coons, Gradon Dutcher, Kernna Jacobs, Samntha MacDonald, Natlie McClenon, Daxin Nichols, Eliabeth Richards, Noa Sovocool and Joh Whiteside III.
Honor: Charlotte Bayne, Abigail DelBalso, Nisha Desai, Laci Frank, Zackery Gardner, Hazzie Halstead, Anthony McClenon, Havyn Merwin, Paige Moody, Madison Reed, Peyton Tweedie and Kaitlyn Wood.
Ninth grade
Superintendent’s list: Adara Allen, Arianna Bohle, Brianna D’Addezio, Isabelle Driscoll, Eve Foster, David Gatchalian, Caroline Gorence, Jonica Green, Faith Lambert, Ella Rhinehart, Allene Vesterfelt and Isabella Yetto.
Principal’s list: Lacy Bailey, Kynra Church, Aliia Dolce, Josph Fay, Devn Gregory, Set Hunter, Mek Merwin, Devn Sikorski and Monca Wright.
Honor: Mackenzie Backus, Holden Church, Larissa Hulse, Colton Lum, Colby Phraner and Jacob Scofield.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.