WALTON CENTRAL SCHOOL
The following students at Walton Central School were named to the sixth marking-period honor roll.
12th grade
Superintendent’s list: Brieanne Babcock, Garrett Day, Annaliese DelBalso, Indianna Fox, Deacon Gardner, Madison Greene, Molly McClenon, Michael McCormack, Aaliyah Otto, Sophia Piro, Christina Ritter, Madison Serra, Julia Sousa, Sarah Wickham, Jillian Wright and Emma Yakalis.
Principal’s list: Ibn Abdallah, Faith Bakker, Chyler Barnes, Katelynn Brooks, Andrew D’Addezio, Xander Davies, Jorge DelPino, Keilie Dones, Corryn Griffin, Jeremiah Harrington, Blaine Klinger, Emilee Northrup, Willard Pettit, Lucas Robinson, Ceara Robinson, Sariah Vesterfelt and Meadow Wood.
Honor: Brendan Barlow, Zaniel Burrows, Jaden Carman, Josh Carr, Emma Hall, Garrett Johnson, Bryce Lum, Adan Medina, Nathan Merwin, Ethan Miller, Anthonie Mirabal, Deacon Phoenix and Celeste Tracey.
11th grade
Superintendent’s list: Paul Aitken-Morse, Ian Donaldson, Faith Lambert, Caden LeBarge, Makara MacGibbon, Gianni Marano, Elizabeth Richards, Abigail Seguare, Rachel Trimbell and Kaitlyn Woo.
Principal’s list: Logan Aubin, Ava Coons, Heidi Decker, Abigail DelBalso, Nisha Desai, Graydon Dutcher, Eva Felzak, Laci Frank, Zackery Gardner, Gavin Gladstone, Kerenna Jacobs, Breyen Kilmurray, Meyer Little, Kendra Murphy, Daxtin Nichols, Damien Occhipinti, Ayden Quinn and Noah Sovocool.
Honor: Charlotte Bayne, Elizabeth Bullis, Aubrie Butler, Brandon Carman, Garrett Copeland, Jacqlyn Gransbury, Logan Grossmann, Bryce Hobbie, Alexzander Houck, Chloe Madrigal, Jayven Mason, Autumn Mattice, Anthony McClenon, Natalie McClenon, Landon McEntee, Havyn Merwin, Paige Moody, Julio Penafiel, Abigail Pierce, Madison Reed, Peyton Tweedie, Kaden VanFossen and John Whiteside III.
10th grade
Superintendent’s list: Brianna D’Addezio, Isabelle Driscoll, David Gatchalian, Caroline Gorence, Jonica Green, Olivia Murphy, Allene Vesterfelt and Isabella Yetto.
Principal’s list: Dominick Armstrong, Mackenzie Backus, Arianna Bohle, Kyndra Church, Seth Hunter, Colton Lum, Meka Merwin, Colby Phraner, Ella Rhinehart and Jacob Scofield.
Honor: Adara Allen, Jayden Burns, Holden Church, Joseph Fay, Devin Gregory, Paige Shelton, Christopher Swiatek and Monica Wright.
Ninth grade
Superintendent’s list: Jordan Covey, Maxwell Dutcher, Olivia Hulse, Elijah Jones, Makenna MacGibbon, Caragh O’Connor, Aurora Siniscalchi, Addyson Trimbell, Reese Underwood and Addison Yetto.
Principal’s list: Aiden Chambers, Brody Moore, William Neske, Peyton Pettit, Jaden Serra, Amelia Somers, Daniel Sullivan and Hannah Velardi.
Honor: J.R. Allen, Madison Armstrong, Malachi Barringer, Ulani Ford, Avery Hitt, Evan Koji, Jacob Morse, Anthony Soto and Abigail Wright.
