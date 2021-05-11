WALTON CENTRAL SCHOOL
The following Walton Central School O’Neill High School students were named to the sixth marking-period honor roll.
12th grade
Superintendent’s list: Ellissa Beach, William Buckley, Anthony Cetta, Allison Charles, Matthew Decker, Riley Gancio, Emma Harby, Nicole Kuna, Antonia McCormack, Kandra McGraw, Celestine Mingle, Katelynn Ostrander, Grace Rhinehart, Mario Rosario, Layla Sprague, Sierra Tweedie and Kora Young.
Principal’s list: Garrett Babcock, Brynne Backus, Sarah Gladstone, Cael Howland, Rylee MacDonald and Dominick Siniscalchi.
Honor: Damian Backus, Jonathan Conrow, Aryanna Gutierrez, George Haynes, Ty Lambrecht, Cody Merwin, Kaleb Sovocool and Carson Watkins.
11th grade
Superintendent’s list: Brieanne Babcock, Garrett Day, Annaliese DelBalso, Keilie Dones, Deacon Gardner, Emma Hall, Bryce Lum, Molly McClenon, Sophia Piro, Christina Ritter, Madison Serra, Julia Sousa and Emma Yakalis.
Principal’s list: Katelynn Brooks, Xander Davies, Indianna Fox, Madison Greene, Jeremiah Harrington, Blaine Klinger, Emilee Northrup, Deacon Phoenix, Ceara Robinson and Jillian Wright.
Honor: Faith Bakker, Jaden Carman, Andrew D’Addezio, Chad Fleischman, Aubrie Hoffmeister, Garrett Johnson, Michael McCormack, Ethan Miller, Anthonie Mirabal, Willard Pettit, Lucas Robinson, Celeste Tracey, Sariah Vesterfelt and Meadow Wood.
10th grade
Superintendent’s list: Charlotte Bayne, Heidi Decker, Caden LeBarge, Makara MacGibbon, Gianni Marano, Abigail Seguare and Rachel Trimbell.
Principal’s list: Logan Aubin, Graydon Dutcher, Zackery Gardner, Jacqlyn Gransbury, Meyer Little, Samantha MacDonald, Natalie McClenon, Havyn Merwin, Ava Pieper, Madison Reed, Noah Sovocool, Peyton Tweedie and John Whiteside.
Honor: Jeffrey Bailey, David Brooks, Robert Conklin, Ava Coons, Laci Frank, Hazzie Halstead, Anthony McClenon, Paige Moody, Daxtin Nichols, Elizabeth Richards and Kaitlyn Wood.
Ninth grade
Superintendent’s list: Adara Allen, Brianna D’Addezio, Isabelle Driscoll, David Gatchalian, Caroline Gorence, Jonica Green, Devin Gregory, Ella Rhinehart, James Seward, Allene Vesterfelt and Isabella Yetto.
Principal’s list: Arianna Bohle, Jerry Butler, Alicia Dolce, Eve Foster, Seth Hunter, Faith Lambert, Meka Merwin, Colby Phraner and Devan Sikorski.
Honor: Akyra Barriger, Frank Brown, Kyndra Church and Colton Lum.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.