The following students at Walton Central School were named to the fifth marking-period honor roll.
12th grade
Superintendent’s list: Noah Aubin, Kathlyn Bakker, Noah Condon, Kailynn Drumm, Camie Edwards, Hailey Gardner, Brooke Gerace, Tianna Gladstone, Christina Goodrich, Nicholas Lamoreaux, Mara Little, Brenden McCormack, Emily Richards, Michelle Ritter, Isaac Vesterfelt, Lucas Walley and Kyle Wright.
Principal’s list: Madison Barnes, Kali Bosket, Carmella Cioffi, McKenzie Clough, Chelsea Finch, Garett Foster, Alison Halstead, Ryan Hanley, Dylan Jacob, Max Jacobs, Jamie Klein, Lucas Krom-Braen and Arriana McClenon.
Honor: Treasure Brooker, Amanda Campbell, Brennan Decker, Owen Griffin, Stephanie Kole, Payton Palmatier, Skylar Pesout and Cody Ray.
11th grade
Superintendent’s list: Anthony Cetta, Emma Harby, George Haynes, Cael Howland, Antonia McCormack, Kandra McGraw, Celestine Mingle, Katelynn Ostrander, Grace Rhinehart, Layla Sprague and Kora Young.
Principal’s list: Brynne Backus, Ellissa Beach, Jordan Blincoe, William Buckley, Allison Charles, Anthony Conway, Matthew Decker, Lauren Frank, Riley Gancio, Sarah Gladstone, Karissa Hawk, Paige Hitt, Jubilee Klimas, Rylee MacDonald, Jacob Pomeroy, Courtney Russell, Danielle Sebastian, Kaleb Sovocool, Sierra Tweedie and Carson Watkins.
Honor: Garrett Babcock, Damian Backus, Emmalee Caprio, Abigail Closs, Evan Miller, Dominick Siniscalchi, Caleb Sloven and Nathen Stone.
10th grade
Superintendent’s list: Brieanne Babcock, Faith Bakker, Garrett Day, Jorge DelPino, Keilie Dones, Blaine Klinger, Ethan Miller, Anthonie Mirabal, Alexis O’Connor, Christina Ritter, Ceara Robinson, Lucas Robinson, Sariah Vesterfelt and Emma Yakalis.
Principal’s list: Brendan Barlow, Katelynn Brooks, Xander Davies, Annaliese DelBalso, Deacon Gardner, Madison Greene, Jeremiah Harrington, Garrett Johnson, Bryce Lum, Molly McClenon, Aaliyah Otto, Deacon Phoenix, Sophia Piro, Alyssa Sarrantonio, Madison Serra, Julia Sousa and Jillian Wright.
Honor: Ibn Abdallah, Kevin Bockus, Andrew D’Addezio, Chad Fleischman, Emma Hall, Aubrie Hoffmeister, Michael McCormack, Adan Medina, Emilee Northrup, Jacqueline Sargent, Celeste Tracey and Meadow Wood.
Ninth grade
Superintendent’s list: Logan Aubin, Charlotte Bayne, Kerenna Jacobs, Caden LeBarge, Meyer Little, Samantha MacDonald, Makara MacGibbon, Gianni Marano, Elizabeth Richards, Abigail Seguare, Noah Sovocool and Rachel Trimbell.
Principal’s list: Dylan Ackerman, Owen Clough, Abigail DelBalso, Graydon Dutcher, Laci Frank, Breyen Kilmurray, Jayven Mason, Natalie McClenon, Kendra Murphy, Daxtin Nichols, Ava Pieper and Madison Reed.
Honor: Paul Aitken-Morse, Jeffrey Bailey, David Brooks, Tyler Brown, Elizabeth Bullis, Ava Coons, Heidi Decker, Ian Donaldson, Kaylynn Faulkner, Zackery Gardner, Jacqlyn Gransbury, Logan Grossmann, Chloe Madrigal, Autumn Mattice, Landon McEntee, Havyn Merwin, Paige Moody, Briana Morales, Abigail Pierce, Riley Sargent, Gabriella Shelton and Peyton Tweedie.
