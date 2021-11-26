WALTON CENTRAL SCHOOL
The following students at the Walton O’Neill High School were named to the first-marking period honor roll.
12th grade
Superintendent’s list: Brieanne Babcock, Garrett Day, Annaliese DelBalso, Jorge DelPino, Keilie Dones, Deacon Gardner, Madison Greene, Jeremiah Harrington, Aubrie Hoffmeister, Bryce Lum, Michael McCormack, Sophia Piro, Christina Ritter, Ceara Robinson, Madison Serra, Sariah Vesterfelt and Emma Yakalis.
Principal’s list: Katelynn Brooks, Josh Carr, Chad Fleischman, Emma Hall, Isis Jimenez, Blaine Klinger, Molly McClenon, Anthonie Mirabal, Emilee Northrup, Aaliyah Otto, Willard Pettit, Deacon Phoenix, Lucas Robinson, Julia Sousa, Meadow Wood and Jillian Wright.
Honor: Chyler Barnes, Zaniel Burrows, Indianna Fox, Hannah Funaro, Zoey Gilmore, Corryn Griffin, Garrett Johnson, Nicholas Lane, Adan Medina, Alexis O’Connor, Celeste Tracey, Lily Whitney and Lenasia Wright.
11th grade
Superintendent’s list: Heidi Decker, Abigail DelBalso, Nisha Desai, Laci Frank, Logan Grossmann, Kerenna Jacobs, Meyer Little, Makara MacGibbon, Chloe Madrigal, Gianni Marano, Anthony McClenon, Paige Moody, Daxtin Nichols, Elizabeth Richards, Rachel Trimbell, Kaden VanFossen and Kaitlyn Wood.
Principal’s list: Paul Aitken-Morse, Logan Aubin, Elizabeth Bullis, Aubrie Butler, Ava Coons, Ian Donaldson, Graydon Dutcher, Zackery Gardner, Gavin Gladstone, Alexzander Houck, Breyen Kilmurray, Caden LeBarge, Jayven Mason, Autumn Mattice, Natalie McClenon, Landon McEntee, Briana Morales, Ava Pieper, Phineas Prior, Abigail Seguare and Noah Sovocool.
Honor: Dylan Ackerman, Jeffrey Bailey, Charlotte Bayne, Tyler Brown, Robert Conklin, Eva Felzak, Jacqlyn Gransbury, Bryce Hobbie, Parker MacDonald, Havyn Merwin, Kendra Murphy, Damien Occhipinti, Julio Penafiel, Abigail Pierce and Peyton Tweedie.
10th grade
Superintendent’s list: Brianna D’Addezio, David Gatchalian, Caroline Gorence, Jonica Green, Faith Lambert, Olivia Murphy, Ella Rhinehart, Christopher Swiatek and Isabella Yetto.
Principal’s list: Dominick Armstrong, Ariann Bohle, Kyndra Church, Eve Foster, Daisy Haven, Kaiden Kirkland, Meka Merwin and Allene Vesterfelt.
Honor: Adara Allen, Mackenzie Backus, Isabelle Driscoll, Seth Hunter and Colby Phraner.
Ninth grade
Superintendent’s list: Aiden Chambers, Jordan Covey, Makenna MacGibbon, William Neske, Caragh O’Connor, Aurora Siniscalchi, Kaylee St.Denis, Addyson Trimbell, Hannah Velardi and Addison Yetto.
Principal’s list: J.R. Allen, Madison Armstrong, Paige Barriger, Malach Barringer, Maxwell Dutcher, Stephanie Faura, Olivia Hulse and Brody Moore.
Honor: Jayden Hoffmeister, Elijah Jones, Coralee Schwart, Jaden Serra, Paige Smith, Anthony Soto, Joseph Sousa-Feraudo, Emma Thomson, J.R. Tweedie, Reese Underwood, Emma Wood and Abigail Wright.
