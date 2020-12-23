WALTON CENTRAL SCHOOL
The following students at Walton Central School’s O’Neill High School were named to the second marking-period honor roll.
12th grade
Superintendent’s list: Ellissa Beach, Anthony Cetta, Riley Gancio, Sarah Gladstone, Emma Harby, Cael Howland, Antonia McCormack, Kandra McGraw, Celestine Mingle, Katelynn Ostrander, Grace Rhinehart, Layla Sprague, Brandon Stull, Sierra Tweedie and Kora Young.
Principal’s list: Garrett Babcock, Brynne Backus, William Buckley, Emmalee Caprio, Allison Charles, Arrisa Cucciarre, Matthew Decker, Aryanna Gutierrez, Rylee MacDonald, Courtney Russell, Kaleb Sovocool and Nathen Stone.
Honor: Abigail Closs, Jonathan Conrow, Lauren Frank, Paige Hitt, Nicole Kuna, Evan Miller and Dominick Siniscalchi.
11th grade
Superintendent’s list: Annaliese DelBalso, Keilie Dones, Madison Greene, Blaine Klinger, Aaliyah Otto, Christina Ritter, Ceara Robinson, Lucas Robinson, Madison Serra and Emma Yakalis.
Principal’s list: Brieanne Babcock, Katelynn Brooks, Xander Davies, Garrett Day, Jorge DelPino, Emma Hall, Aubrie Hoffmeister, Molly McClenon, Alexis O’Connor, Sophia Piro and Meadow Wood.
Honor: Gideon Backus-Wildey, Zaniel Burrows, Jaden Carman, Andrew DAddezio, Jeremiah Harrington, Bryce Lum, Michael McCormack, Anthonie Mirabal, Emilee Northrup, Deacon Phoenix and Celeste Tracey.
10th grade
Superintendent’s list: Charlotte Bayne, Abigail DelBalso, Makara MacGibbon, Gianni Marano, Natalie McClenon, Elizabeth Richards and Rachel Trimbell.
Principal’s list: Logan Aubin, Heidi Decker, Jacqlyn Gransbury, Kerenna Jacobs, Meyer Little, Autumn Mattice, Havyn Merwin, Peyton Tweedie and Kaitlyn Wood.
Honor: Dylan Ackerman, Jeffrey Bailey, Ava Coons, Caden LeBarge, Daxtin Nichols, Gabriella Oles, Madison Reed, Abigail Seguare and Gabriella Shelton.
Ninth grade
Superintendent’s list: David Gatchalian, Caroline Gorence, Jonica Green, Seth Hunter, Faith Lambert, Meka Merwin, Colby Phraner, Ella Rhinehart and Isabella Yetto.
Principal’s list: Adara Allen, Holden Church, Brianna D’Addezio, Eve Foster, Daisy Haven, Allene Vesterfelt and Monica Wright.
Honor: Mackenzie Backus, Arianna Bohle, Isabelle Driscoll, Aron Northrup, Christopher Swiatek and Mikaylee Woodin.
