The following students at Walton O’Neill High School were named to the third marking-period honor roll.
12th grade
Superintendent’s list: Brieanne Babcock, Katelynn Brooks, Annaliese DelBalso, Jorge DelPino, Keilie Dones, Indianna Fox, Deacon Gardner, Madison Greene, Aubrie Hoffmeister, Isis Jimenez, Bryce Lum, Deacon Phoenix, Sophia Piro, Christina Ritter, Ceara Robinson and Emma Yakalis.
Principal’s list: Josh Carr, Garrett Day, Chad Fleischman, Corryn Griffin, Emma Hall, Jeremiah Harrington, Blaine Klinger, Molly McClenon, Michael McCormack, Alexis O’Connor, Aaliyah Otto, Madison Serra, Sariah Vesterfelt and Jillian Wright.
Honor: Faith Bakker, Brendan Barlow, Zaniel Burrows, Andrew D’Addezio, Xander Davies, Zoey Gilmore, Alec Hitt, Garrett Johnson, Nicholas Lane, Anthonie Mirabal, Emilee Northrup, Lucas Robinson, Ashton Scofield, Celeste Tracey and Meadow Wood.
11th grade
Superintendent’s list: Paul Aitken-Morse, Logan Aubin, Aubrie Butler, Graydon Dutcher, Meyer Little, Makara MacGibbon, Gianni Marano, Elizabeth Richards, Abigail Seguare, Rachel Trimbell and Kaitlyn Wood.
Principal’s list: Ava Coons, Heidi Decker, Laci Frank, Gavin Gladstone, Kerenna Jacobs, Breyen Kilmurray, Caden LeBarge, Parker MacDonald, Chloe Madrigal, Natalie McClenon, Anthony McClenon, Havyn Merwin, Briana Morales, Kendra Murphy, Daxtin Nichols, Damien Occhipinti, Ava Pieper, Noah Sovocool and John Whiteside III.
Honor: Dylan Ackerman, Charlotte Bayne, Elizabeth Bullis, Abigail DelBalso, Nisha Desai, Zackery Gardner, Jacqlyn Gransbury, Logan Grossmann, Bryce Hobbie, Alexzander Houck, Jayven Mason, Autumn Mattice, Landon McEntee, Seanna Paige, Abigail Pierce and Kaden VanFossen.
10th grade
Superintendent’s list: Kyndra Church, David Gatchalian, Caroline Gorence, Jonica Green, Daisy Haven, Christopher Swiatek and Isabella Yetto.
Principal’s list: Arianna Bohle, Brianna D’Addezio, Joseph Fay, Kaiden Kirkland, Faith Lambert, Meka Merwin, Ella Rhinehart and Allene Vesterfelt.
Honor: Mackenzie Backus, Isabelle Driscoll, Eve Foster, Devin Gregory, Seth Hunter and Colby Phraner.
Ninth grade
Superintendent’s list: Aiden Chambers, Jordan Covey, Makenna MacGibbon, Caragh O’Connor, Aurora Siniscalchi, Kaylee St. Denis, Addyson Trimbell and Hannah Velardi.
Principal’s list: Malachi Barringer, Maxwell Dutcher, Olivia Hulse, Elijah Jones, Peyton Pettit and Addison Yetto.
Honor: Jayden Hoffmeister, Brody Moore, Darein Moxham, Jaden Serra, Reese Underwood, Emma Wood and Abigail Wright.
