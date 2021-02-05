WALTON CENTRAL SCHOOL
The following students at Walton Central School’s O’Neill High School were named to the third marking-period honor roll.
12th grade
Superintendent’s list: Cael Howland, Sarah Gladstone, Grace Rhinehart, Kandra McGraw, Anthony Cetta, Kora Young, Ellissa Beach, Celestine Mingle, Antonia McCormack, Layla Sprague, Katelynn Ostrander, Sierra Tweedie, Emma Harby and Riley Gancio.
Principal’s list: Nathen Stone, Allison Charles, Nicole Kuna, Abigail Closs, Rylee MacDonald, Courtney Russell, Paige Hitt, Dominick Siniscalchi, Brynne Backus, William Buckley and George Haynes.
Honor: Matthew Decker, Emmalee Caprio, Jacob Hollander, Jonathan Conrow, Damian Backus, Kaleb Sovocool, Aryanna Gutierrez, Carson Watkins, Garrett Babcock and Anthony Conway.
11th grade
Superintendent’s list: Katelynn Brooks, Garrett Day, Molly McClenon, Keilie Dones, Madison Serra, Annaliese DelBalso, Emma Yakalis, Jorge DelPino, Blaine Klinger, Christina Ritter, Bryce Lum, Brieanne Babcock, Madison Greene, Lucas Robinson and Aaliyah Otto.
Principal’s list: Ceara Robinson, Sophia Piro, Xander Davies, Deacon Phoenix, Celeste Tracey, Meadow Wood, Anthonie Mirabal, Gideon Backus-Wildey and Aubrie Hoffmeister.
Honor: Sariah Vesterfelt, Garrett Johnson, Emma Hall, Jeremiah Harrington, Jaden Carman, Zaniel Burrows, Deacon Gardner and Ibn Abdallah.
10th grade
Superintendent’s list: Daxtin Nichols, Jacqlyn Gransbury, Gianni Marano, Rachel Trimbell, Makara MacGibbon and Elizabeth Richards.
Principal’s list: Abigail DelBalso, Charlotte Bayne, Natalie McClenon, Chloe Madrigal, Havyn Merwin, Meyer Little, Logan Aubin, Heidi Decker, Caden LeBarge, Kerenna Jacobs and Kaitlyn Wood.
Honor: Nisha Desai, Abigail Seguare, Gabriella Shelton, Noah Sovocool, Peyton Tweedie, Eva Felzak, Graydon Dutcher and Jayven Mason.
Ninth grade
Superintendent’s list: Colby Phraner, Monica Wright, Faith Lambert, Daisy Haven, Jonica Green, Ella Rhinehart, Brianna D’Addezio, Seth Hunter, Caroline Gorence, Isabella Yetto, David Gatchalian and Meka Merwin.
Principal’s list: Allene Vesterfelt, Adara Allen, Eve Foster, Christopher Swiatek, Arianna Bohle, Mackenzie Backus, Kyndra Church and Aron Northrup.
Honor: Holden Church, Akyra Barriger, Lacey Bailey and Devin Gregory.
