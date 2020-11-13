WALTON HIGH SCHOOL
The following Walton High School students were named to the first marking-period honor roll.
12th grade
Superintendent’s list: Ellissa Beach, Anthony Cetta, Arrisa Cucciarre, Riley Gancio and Emma Harby, Cael Howland, Rylee MacDonald, Antonia McCormack, Evan Miller, Celestine Mingle, Katelynn Ostrander, Grace Rhinehart, Layla Sprague, Sierra Tweedie and Kora Young.
Principal’s list: Brynne Backus, Jordan Blincoe, William Buckley, Emmalee Caprio, Allison Charles, Abigail Closs, Jonathan Conrow, Matthew Decker, Sarah Gladstone, Nicole Kuna, Kandra McGraw, Cody Merwin, Courtney Russell, Kaleb Sovocool, Nathen Stone and Carson Watkins.
Honor: Damian Backus, Lauren Frank, George Haynes, Paige Hitt and Dalton McEntee.
11th grade
Superintendent’s list: Katelynn Brooks, Garrett Day, Annaliese DelBalso, Keilie Dones, Madison Greene, Jeremiah Harrington, Aubrie Hoffmeister, Blaine Klinger, Aaliyah Otto, Christina Ritter, Lucas Robinson, Madison Serra and Emma Yakalis.
Principal’s list: Xander Davies, Jorge DelPino, Zoey Gilmore, Molly McClenon, Michael McCormack, Deacon Phoenix, Sophia Piro, Ceara Robinson and Meadow Wood.
Honor: Ibn Abdallah, Gideon Backus-Wildey, Chyler Barnes, Zaniel Burrows, Josh Carr, Adan Medina, Ethan Miller, Anthonie Mirabal, Jacqueline Sargent and Celeste Trace.
10th grade
Superintendent’s list: Charlotte Bayne, Jacqlyn Gransbury, Meyer Little, Makara MacGibbon, Gianni Marano, Natalie McClenon, Elizabeth Richards and Rachel Trimbell.
Principal’s list: Paul Aitken-Morse, Logan Aubin, Abigail DelBalso, Makenzie Dutton, Caden LeBarge, Jayven Mason, Havyn Merwin, Abigail Seguare, Gabriella Shelton, Noah Sovocool, Peyton Tweedie and Kaitlyn Wood.
Honor: Dylan Ackerman, Ava Coons, Heidi Decker, Nisha Desai, Graydon Dutcher, Laci Frank, Logan Grossmann, Bryce Hobbie, Chloe Madrigal, Autumn Mattice, Anthony McClenon, Daxtin Nichols, Gabriella Oles and Madison Reed.
Ninth grade
Superintendent’s list: Mackenzie Backus, David Gatchalian, Caroline Gorence, Jonica Green, Daisy Haven, Faith Lambert, Meka Merwin, Ella Rhinehart, Allene Vesterfelt and Isabella Yetto.
Principal’s list: Adara Allen, Holden Church, Kyndra Church, Brianna D’Addezio, Eve Foster, Seth Hunter, Aron Northrup, Colby Phraner, Mikaylee Woodin and Monica Wright.
Honor: Dominick Armstrong, Isabelle Driscoll and Colton Lum.
