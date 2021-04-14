WALTON HIGH SCHOOL
The following students at Walton Central School’s O’Neill High School were named to the fifth marking-period honor roll.
12th grade
Superintendent’s list: Ellissa Beach, William Buckley, Anthony Cetta, Allison Charles, Matthew Decker, Riley Gancio, Emma Harby, Nicole Kuna, Antonia McCormack, Kandra McGraw, Celestine Mingle, Katelynn Ostrander, Grace Rhinehart, Layla Sprague, Sierra Tweedie and Kora Young.
Principal’s list: Brynne Backus, Cael Howland, Ty Lambrecht, Rylee MacDonald and Jacob Pomeroy.
Honor: Garrett Babcock, Jordan Blincoe, Emmalee Caprio, Dustin Copeland, Arrisa Cucciarre, Lauren Frank, Sarah Gladstone, George Haynes, Cody Merwin, Mario Rosario and Kaleb Sovocool.
11th grade
Superintendent’s list: Annaliese DelBalso, Deacon Gardner, Madison Greene, Emma Hall, Jeremiah Harrington, Blaine Klinger, Bryce Lum, Sophia Piro, Christina Ritter, Madison Serra, Sarah Wickham and Emma Yakalis.
Principal’s list: Brieanne Babcock, Katelynn Brooks, Andrew D’Addezio, Jorge DelPino, Keilie Dones, Corryn Griffin, Molly McClenon, Anthonie Mirabal, Ceara Robinson, Lucas Robinson and Lenasia Wright.
Honor: Jaden Carman, Xander Davies, Indianna Fox, Emilee Northrup, Deacon Phoenix, Julia Sousa, Sariah Vesterfelt and Meadow Wood.
10th grade
Superintendent’s list: Charlotte Bayne, Heidi Decker, Jacqlyn Gransbury, Caden LeBarge, Makara MacGibbon, Gianni Marano, Elizabeth Richards, Abigail Seguare and Rachel Trimbell.
Principal’s list: Logan Aubin, Elizabeth Bullis, Robert Conklin, Abigail DelBalso, Graydon Dutcher, Eva Felzak, Laci Frank, Zackery Gardner, Hazzie Halstead, Meyer Little, Samantha MacDonald, Anthony McClenon, Natalie McClenon, Havyn Merwin, Ava Pieper, Noah Sovocool and Kaitlyn Wood.
Honor: Jeffrey Bailey, Ava Coons, Makenzie Dutton, Logan Grossmann, Bryce Hobbie, Kerenna Jacobs, Chloe Madrigal, Jayven Mason, Paige Moody, Briana Morales, Daxtin Nichols, Gabriella Oles, Abigail Pierce, Madison Reed, Peyton Tweedie and John Whiteside III.
Ninth grade
Superintendent’s list: Dominick Armstrong, Arianna Bohle, Brianna D’Addezio, Alicia Dolce, Isabelle Driscoll, Eve Foster, David Gatchalian, Caroline Gorence, Jonica Green, Devin Gregory, Daisy Haven, Seth Hunter, Faith Lambert, Colton Lum, Meka Merwin, Olivia Murphy, Colby Phraner, Ella Rhinehart, James Seward, Allene Vesterfelt and Isabella Yetto.
Principal’s list: Mackenzie Backus, Holden Church, Kyndra Church, Devan Sikorski and Christopher Swiatek.
Honor: Akyra Barriger, Frank Brown, Jacob Scofield and Monica Wright.
