WORCESTER CENTRAL SCHOOL
The following students at Worcester Central School were named to the third-quarter honor roll.
12th grade
Superintendent’s list: Lily Conroe and Maya Powers.
High honor: Isaiah Haley, Casandra Haughn, Ethan Lengel, Jenna Morell, Marcus Mould, Miriam Odell, Chloe Sasso and Delimar Vega-Hale.
Honor: John Ballard and Alesa Chetty.
11th grade
Superintendent’s list: Iriyah Haley.
High honor: Hailey Bilby, Malena Fisher, Sean Kersmanc, Destiny Koss, Maci Milavec, Aydan Schultz, Kacey Scriber and Emily Thompson.
Honor: Nathan Cain, Owen Hogan, Michael Martin, Kimberly Rock, James Sasso and Kristin Temple.
10th grade
Superintendent’s list: Sophia Adams, Elizabeth Odell, Anna Serdy and Makenna Ventuleth.
High honor: Rylee Falcone, Connor Fancher, Alexis Howell-Manon, Kayla Keever and Jacob Sanders.
Honor: Tyler Banfil, Tyler Beverland, Maurissa Ebert, Michael Geraine, Jesse Jones and Gwenivere Race.
Ninth grade
Superintendent’s list: Dominic Critti, Evelyn Kersmanc, Lucas Roof, Elyza Schoeberl, Emma Serdy, Hailey Shalor, Samantha Tompkins and Juan Tovar-Zuniga.
High honor: Sophia Armao, Peyton Armstrong, Georgia Basso, William Tyler Head, Amelia Johnson, Faith Meiser, Jalen Reardon and Madison Schultz.
Honor: Brooke Scriber.
Eighth grade
Superintendent’s list: Delana Baldwin-Rhodes, Grant Beverland, Brianna Kelly, Cheyenne Rifenbark and Mason Slvacek.
High honor: Alexander Adams, Mariska Bellinger, Katelyn Bolton, Dakota Bywater-Rutty, Angel Empie, Isabella Head, Sarah Holcomb, Shawn LaRock, Giovanni McDonnell, Malina Milavec, Angel Mravlja, Nickolas Race, Roy Reynolds Jr., Hayley Rundblad, Rachel Schaffer, Katelyn Temple and Jordyn VanSickle.
Honor: Mariska Ball, Sean Buck, Aiden McHargue, Isaiah Taylor and Paul Yearry.
Seventh grade
Superintendent’s list: Grayson Basso, Ashten Haley, William Martin, Sorchia Mowers, Matthew Sanders and Liam Serdy.
High honor: Rowan Dunham, Dawson Falcone, Melanie Felitti, Schuyler Maynard, Amber McHargue, Benjamin Meunier and Jeremy Strobeck.
Honor: Megan Bolton, Alena Hahn, Michael Head, Abagail Pasqualino, Alexander St. Denis and Lucas Warren.
