The following students at Jefferson Central School have been named to the third-quarter honor roll.

12th grade

Superintendent’s list: Alexis Ploutz.

High honor: Justina Daempfle, Jacob Jump and Thady Tully.

Honor: Rodney German, Kelly Mattice and Colin Treco.

11th grade

Superintendent’s list: Kenzie Murphy.

High honor: Quinn Cole and Izabelle Sebastian.

Honor: Jordan Anderson, Alexa Harned-Solivan and Adrian Ray.

10th grade

Superintendent’s list: Holden Angell, Konrad Daempfle and Mitchell Dorosky.

High honor: Robert Nelsen.

Honor: Jon Michael Leas, Indira McCants and Brielle Van Cleef.

Ninth grade

Superintendent’s list: Bailey Mead.

High honor: Rose Bevilacqua, Aubrey Merwin and Riely Poole.

Honor: Patrick Terk.

Eighth grade

High honor: Emma Hendickson and Brielle Merwin.

Seventh grade

Superintendent’s list: Kiyah Adams.

High honor: Daphne Poole, Emma Smith, Madison Sutton and Paydyn Young.

Honor: Gianni Nembhard.

