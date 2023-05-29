The following students at Jefferson Central School have been named to the third-quarter honor roll.
12th grade
Superintendent’s list: Alexis Ploutz.
High honor: Justina Daempfle, Jacob Jump and Thady Tully.
Honor: Rodney German, Kelly Mattice and Colin Treco.
11th grade
Superintendent’s list: Kenzie Murphy.
High honor: Quinn Cole and Izabelle Sebastian.
Honor: Jordan Anderson, Alexa Harned-Solivan and Adrian Ray.
10th grade
Superintendent’s list: Holden Angell, Konrad Daempfle and Mitchell Dorosky.
High honor: Robert Nelsen.
Honor: Jon Michael Leas, Indira McCants and Brielle Van Cleef.
Ninth grade
Superintendent’s list: Bailey Mead.
High honor: Rose Bevilacqua, Aubrey Merwin and Riely Poole.
Honor: Patrick Terk.
Eighth grade
High honor: Emma Hendickson and Brielle Merwin.
Seventh grade
Superintendent’s list: Kiyah Adams.
High honor: Daphne Poole, Emma Smith, Madison Sutton and Paydyn Young.
Honor: Gianni Nembhard.
