CHARLOTTE VALLEY CENTRAL SCHOOL
The following students at Charlotte Valley Central School were named to the second marking-period honor roll.
12th grade
Principal’s list: Korbin Andersen, Rhiannon Baranyk, Kaylee Sue Briggs, Michael Camarata, Samantha Camarata, Fredrick Cargill, Liam Curran, Elizabeth Gerster, Daisy Perez, Travis Pierce, Jamison Quigley, Dominick Rheel, Cadence Santiago, Kenneth Summers and Cooper Wright.
11th grade
Principal’s list: Robert Alexander, Maeve Carey, Keily Cowles, Johnathan Gonsalvas, Cadence Losie, Ezra Ontl, Dakota Seeley, Haley Stannard, Angelina Torres, Simone Tunno, Trever Waid, Kailey Whitbeck, Peyton Wikoff and Jessica Zuill.
Honor: Joseph Giallanzo, Luke Montgomery and Hailey Viera.
10th grade
Principal’s list: Natalie Amadon, Abigail Amatuccio, Ella Gerster, Caden Harkenreader, Madelynn Joubert, Marcus LaSalle Jr. and Darrion Matz.
Honor: Dylan Carey and Lucas Parkes.
Ninth grade
Principal’s list: Hailey Armstrong, Tippah Austin, AnnaLise Beers, Padraig Curran, Sienna Landis, Bryan Mahone, Caleb Marino, Timothy Merwin, Addison Scott, Sadie Stannard, Abigail Vroman and Lila Waid.
Honor: Rhianna Mace, Hailey Martin and Brinlee Wright.
Eighth grade
Principal’s list: Javier Bouton, Adam Cargill, Claire Clark, Trinity Hairston, Hayden Marino, Noah Pedrick, Logan Utter, Terrence Whitehead and Kaylee Sue Young
Honor: Harmony Coffin, Simon Cowles, Max Dorans, Christopher Jennings-Bonner, Kayra Schriver, Carter Thompson and Layla Walters.
Seventh grade
Principal’s list: Tanner Matz, Paige Nesbitt, Bailee Wellman, Tucker Whipple and Taylor Whitbeck.
Honor: Kenneth Austin, Anthony Mastando and Cooper Waid.
Sixth grade
Principal’s list: Brayden Christensen, Kaitlin Curran, Torryn Finne, Levi Jordan, Madison Losie, Brianna Luchetta-Davis, Wyatt Metch, Tristen Migdal, Jordan Odell, Nicholas Roach, Benjamin Rogers, Bentley Steiger, Nicholas Thompson, Catalina Breeze-Warren and Jaiden Wheeler.
Honor: Hunter Cook, Hayden Flike, Nevaeh Lotterman, Kaleb Rheel and Liam Thompson.
Fifth grade
Principal’s list: Skyler Alexander, Isabella Benally, Bemjamin Bonker, Carter Clark, Lily Cole, Carson Ferris, Colton Metch, Elaina Miskell, Evan Rheel, Nolan Sperry, Aubrey Volpe and Paige Whitbeck.
Honor: Cecilia Calhoun, Serenity Curless, Cash Mace, Naomi Pedula, John Price, Imogen Schriver, Alexis Utter, Paiten Whitbeck and Bentley Zeh.
Fourth grade
Principal’s list: Kiley Anne Bates, Henry Bonker, Alison Dianich, Lewis Island-Thomas, Lucca Landis, Cooper Mattice, Kaius Mills, Olivia Moller, Serenity Morrison, Ethan Parkes, Ayslin Quigley, Chanler Roe, Laci Rossbach, Malaya Schriver, Isabella Walters and Ava Whipple.
Honor: George Becker, Aria Fensterer, Madison Proudman, Rylan Snow and John Walters.
Third grade
Principal’s list: Harper Brandon, Alexander Island-Zarnow, Jackson Kamp, Alexis Merwin, Hunter More, Caraline Pismeny, Kellin Stilson, Leah Utter, Cheyenne Wheeler, McKenna Fisher and Levi Winne.
Honor: McCormick Calhoun, Copper Decker, Nicholas Duharte, Leticia Fensterer, Eliana Kaufman, Aiyanna Lavery, Jasmine Lotterman, Harmony Morrison and Michael Pedulla III.
