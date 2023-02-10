MORRIS CENTRAL SCHOOL
The following students at Morris Central School were named to the second-quarter honor roll.
12th grade
Principal’s list: Garrett Aikins, Joshua Benjamin, Ethan Franklin, Kayla Hoffman, Scott Murphy, Thomas Pondolfino, Amber Reilly, Carissa Richards, Madeline Schiller, Hannah Swayer and Lincoln Waffle.
High honor: Bethanee Barringer, Jonathan Child, Cirran Gorman, Jillian Maerz, Ty McKinney, Justine Norton and Jason Strain.
Honor: Skylar Feather and Christian Valentine.
11th grade
Principal’s list: Maddie Coleman, Dominique Cruz, Magdelena King, Maiya King, William King, Noah Moore, Everett Pondolfino, Aislinn Ray and Jessica Walling.
High honor: Chase Burlison, Sean Dill, Asa Dugan, Ethan Herring, Rachel Hill, Tatiana Ives, Kaylee Kolka, Alejandra Outhwaite, Tatiana McAdams, Tiger Ross, Reed Wolfe and Max Yaeger.
Honor: Jacob Mortock.
10th grade
Principal’s list: Makenzie Hoyt, Madison Moore, Ethan Nisius, Grace Schiller and Hannah Wist.
High honor: Rosemary Cimorelli, Zeithan Dunham, Mason Linton and Levi Waffle.
Honor: Dakota Gardner, Georgia Kolka, Emmy Lentz, Sera Lentz, Brooke McKinney, Benjamin Newell and Jackson Ross.
Ninth grade
Principal’s list: Jonah Baldo, Zackary Chase, Brodie Coleman, Alisandra Farmer, Michael Saggese and Carter Swayer.
High honor: Evelyn Burke, Robert Hill, Gabriella Ilarraza, Shiloh Jones, Ryan Murphy, Amiera Ross and Ty Turner.
Honor: Natalie Barley, Ryland Boss, Hailey Canfield, Luis Cruz, David Holt, Katrina Romano and Grace Wing.
Eighth grade
Principal’s list: Savannah Coyle, Lainey Fraser, Kara Hand, Jacob Johnson, Jacob Knapp, Hunter McAdams, Brandon Mitcham, Ella Moore and Matthew Schiller.
High honor: Josiah Dugan, Hayden Kolvik, Johnathan LaTour, Lucas Waffle, Kiarra Walker and William Weber.
Honor: Jason Valentine and Timothy Wood, Jr.
Seventh grade
Principal’s list: Broden Connall, Alanna Davies, Chloe Ross and Samuel Schiller.
High honor: Julia Barrett, Kylie Canfield, Michelle Gates, Marjorie Ostroff, Richard Pegg and Delilah Triolo.
