CHARLOTTE VALLEY CENTRAL SCHOOL
The following students at Charlotte Valley Central School in Davenport were named to the fourth marking-period honor roll.
Principal’s list: Korbin Andersen, Rhiannon Baranyk, Christopher Biasi, Kaylee Briggs, Michael Camarata, Samantha Camarata, Freddy Cargill, Liam Curran, Elizabeth Gerster, Cadence Santiago, Kenneth Summers, Travis Pierce, Jamison Quigley and Cooper Wright.
Honor: Ethan Loucks, Angel Merwin, Dominick Rheel and Aidreanna Roe.
Principal’s list: Robert Alexander, Ethan Barrett, Maeve Carey, Keily Cowles, Johnathan Gonsalves, Cadence Losie, Ezra Ontl, Angelina Torres, Simone Tunno, Trevor Waid, Kailey Whitbeck, Peyton Wikoff and Jessica Zuill.
Honor: Toby Garrison, Joseph Giallanzo, James Kelley, Luke Montgomery and Kevin Newman.
Principal’s list: Natalie Amadon, Dylan Carey, Caden Harkenreader, Darrion Matz, Alexa-Rae Seeley and Olivia Sperry.
Honor: Elkanah Donadelle, Ella Gerster, Lucas Parks and Kailey Wiedemann.
Principal’s list: AnnaLise Beers, Padraig Curran, Sienna Landis, Bryan Mahone, Caleb Marino, Timothy Merwin, Addison Scott, Abigail Vroman and Lila Waid.
Honor: Hailey Armstrong, Tippah Austin and Keira Knox.
Principal’s list: Javier Bouton, Adam Cargill, Claire Clark, Landon Cullipher, Max Dorans, Christopher Jennings-Bonner, Hayden Marino, Ethan Ortega, Noah Pedrick, Logan Utter, Terrence Whitehead and Kaylee Sue Young.
Honor: Harmony Coffin, Simon Cowles and Carter Thompson.
Principal’s list: Tanner Matz, Paige Nesbitt, Bailee Porter, Jaleel Thomas, Cooper Waid, Tucker Whipple, Taylor Whitbeck, Jazmine Whitehead and Jayden Zimmerman.
Honor: Anthony Mastando.
Principal’s list: Brayden Christensen, Hunter Cook, Kaitlin Curran, Torryn Finne, Hayden Flike, Levi Jordan, Madison Losie, Wyatt Metch, Tristen Migdal, Jordan Odell, Kaleb Rheel, Nicholas Roach, Benjamin Rogers, Bentley Steiger, Nicholas Thompson, Catalina Warren and Jaiden Wheeler.
Honor: Samuel Dyer.
Principal’s list: Skyler Alexander, Liam Bailey, Isabella Benally, Benjamin Bonker, Carter Clark, Lily Cole, Carson Ferris, Cash Mace, Colton Metch, Elaina Miskell, Naomi Pedulla, Nolan Sperry, Aubrey Volpe and Paige Whitbeck.
Honor: Cecilia Calhoun, Emily Nebesnik, Jhailyn Romano, Imogen Schriver, Wynter Soyka, Alexis Utter, Paiten Whitbeck and Bentley Zeh.
Principal’s list: Kiley Anne Bates, Henry Bonker, Alison Dianich, Aria Fensterer, Lucca Landis, Cooper Mattice, Kaius Mills, Olivia Moller, Serenity Morrison, Ayslin Quigley, Chanler Roe, Laci Rossbach, Malaya Schriver, Rylan Snow, Isabella Walters and Ava Whipple.
Honor: George Becker, Lewis Island-Thomas, Ethan Parkes, Madison Proudman and John Walters.
Principal’s list: Jaxson Boynton, Harper Brandon, Leticia Fensterer, Alexander Island-Zarnow, Jackson Kamp, Eliana Kaufman, Aiyana Lavery, Hunter More, Harmony Morrison, Lily Nebesnik, Michael Pedulla, Caraline Pismeny, Kellin Stilson, Cheyenne Wheeler, Ashlee Wiedemann and Levi Winne.
Honor: McCormick Calhoun, Copper Decker, Nicholas Duharte, Sophia Dyer, Mayson French, Kaci Proudman, Orion Saint-Buzon and Bentley Wilcox.
