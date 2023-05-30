WALTON CENTRAL SCHOOL
The following students at Walton Central School’s O’Neill High School were named to the sixth marking-period honor roll.
12th grade
Superintendent’s list: Paul Aitken-Morse, Adara Allen, Charlotte Bayne, Aubrie Butler, Heidi Decker, Nisha Desai, Ian Donaldson, Graydon Dutcher, Gavin Gladstone, Jacqlyn Gransbury, Kerenna Jacobs, Faith Lambert, Caden LeBarge, Meyer Little, Gianni Marano, Jayven Mason, Havyn Merwin, Briana Morales, Daxtin Nichols, Ava Pieper, Elizabeth Richards, Abigail Seguare, Rachel Trimbell and Kaitlyn Wood.
Principal’s list: Abigail DelBalso, Laci Frank, Zackery Gardner, Breyen Kilmurray, Parker MacDonald, Makara MacGibbon, Chloe Madrigal, Autumn Mattice, Natalie McClenon, Tristen McClenon, Paige Moody, Gabriella Oles, Seanna Paige and Julio Penafiel.
Honor: Elizabeth Bullis, Anthony McClenon, Kendra Murphy, Ayden Quinn, Noah Sovocool and Peyton Tweedie.
11th grade
Superintendent’s list: Mackenzie Backus, Kylee Carlson, Kyndra Church, Brianna D’Addezio, Isabelle Driscoll, Joseph Fay, Eve Foster, David Gatchalian, Caroline Gorence, Jonica Green, Devin Gregory, Seth Hunter, Ella Rhinehart, Christopher Swiatek, Allene Vesterfelt and Isabella Yetto.
Principal’s list: Troy Angevine, Dominick Armstrong, Arianna Bohle, Colton Lum, Meka Merwin, Paige Shelton and Noah Tompkins-Covell.
Honor: Akyra Barriger, Frank Brown Jr., Jayden Burns, Alyssa Ferguson, Aron Northrup, Colby Phraner and Nicholas Sarrantonio.
10th grade
Superintendent’s list: Aiden Chambers, Jordan Covey, Olivia Hulse, Elijah Jones, Makenna MacGibbon, William Neske, Caragh O’Connor, Aurora Siniscalchi and Addyson Trimbell.
Principal’s list: Madison Armstrong, Jayden Hoffmeister, Brody Moore, Peyton Pettit, Jaden Serra, Amelia Somers, Daniel Sullivan, Timothy Tweedie Jr. and Emma Wood.
Honor: Grace Healey, Darein Moxham, Coralee Schwartz, Anthony Soto, Landon Taylor, Reese Underwood, Abigail Wright and Addison Yetto.
Ninth grade
Superintendent’s list: Chasidy Constable, Gavin Harrington, Nathaniel Harrington, Carter McNamara, Caden Scofield, Arwen Tracey, Kahrin Vesterfelt, Elijah Williams and Kylie Wood.
Principal’s list: Gianna Armstrong, Maddison Barnes, Olivia Bartlett, Aiden Branigan, Blair Brown, Matthew Eisele, London Gardner, Joshua Gladstone, Katelynn Gregory, Delaney Kilmurray, DeLaura Manzer, Leila Pedro, Lucas Rice, Kyle Schamber, Layne VanValkenburg and Delana Wood.
Honor: Olivia Barnes, Christopher Caffery Jr., Abigail Doig, Trystan Haywood, Phade Lindsay, Maddox Little, Angelas Mills, Alaina Muller, John Napoleone, Lo Robinson and Maddisen Scofield.
