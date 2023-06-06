DELAWARE ACADEMY CENTRAL SCHOOL DISTRICT
The following Delaware Academy and Central School District students were named to the third-quarter honor roll.
12th grade
Principal’s honor: Lane Ackerly, Julia Baxter, Benjamin Blocker, Hallee Bodo, Tyler Branigan, Grace Burczak, Jared Coleman, Emily Davis, Zachary Finch, Alton Francisco, Alyssa Gioffe, Alexander Kelsh, Kirstin Lalosh, Jayle Leonard, Lucille Menke, Rieley Merino, Lana Miller, Vidya Samudrala, Luke Schnabel, Carter Tarrants, Elianna Tarrants, Izabella Tucker, Vincent VanMaaren and Rowan Walsh.
High honor: Louis Crim, Ryan Doenges, Laila Gancio-AbdulJalil, Logan Nealis, Luke Sanford and Claudia Wilson-Davis.
Honor: Amber Gardner, Sofia Ghersi, Aiden Jones, Gavin Little, Brock Mattice, Isabel Pernice, Gavin Reichert, Samantha White, Ryan Wilson and Evander Wright.
11th grade
Principal’s honor: Tanner Bracchy, Bryce Burrows, Ryan Burrows, Cooper Cohen, Noah Dungan, Olivia Finkle, Kara Fitch, Gretel Hilson-Schneider, Erin Kenefick-Coppersmith, Greenlee Kivell, Angelo Krzyston, Eleanor Lees, Brianna May, Lawrence McCumiskey, Rose McPheely, Risdon Muther Reed, Tabor Muther Reed, Sofia Olson, Evelyn Potrzeba, Samantha Robert, Victoria Verspoor and Natalie Vredenburgh.
High honor: Samuel Davis, Perrylee Eubanks, Alethea Ferrara, Andrew Liddle, Meredith McCann, Corey McCumiskey, Ava McIntosh, Shannon Monahan, Ethan Moyse, Luke Pringle, Elodie VanNostrand and Eleanor Wagner.
Honor: Beatrix Bowser, Dorian Brisbane, Griffin Jackson, Peter Kleisner, Kaylee Lewis, Riley Maney and Cullen Riera.
10th grade
Principal’s honor: Natalie Anderson, Kiley Cheshire, Jackson DeMeo-Meres, Leah Dennis, Marshall LaPierre, Hannah Ransford, Joanna Scherer, Rocco Schnabel and Nelson VanMaaren.
High honor: Anna Clark, Seamus deMauro, Alessia Ghersi, Charles Haight, Isaac Marsiglio, Killian Newman, Delia Pardee, Abigail Tessier and Brinley Wager.
Honor: Daniela Ghersi, Latham Gielskie, William Kulaski IV, Cheyanne Maxam, Augustus Miller, Thomas Nagy, Payton Reichert, Bronson Thomson, Cameron Thomson and Ayla Ware-Fitch.
Ninth grade
Principal’s honor: Kalani Clapper, Malani Clapper, Adam Cook, Hunter Nichols, Priscilla Scala, Andre Shaw, Luciane Smith, Rebecca Verspoor and Cole Vredenburg.
High honor: Steven Hillis, Allen Hinton, Theodore Kelsh, Tyler Kennedy, Nikola Krzyston, Delaney McCann, Lucas Nealis, Abraham Pettit, Elijah Ransford, Riley Riera and Blake Rossley.
Honor: Hailey Brandenburg, Samantha Gorsch, Cabrine Gunter, Mackenzie Hunter, Olivia Kruppo, Dylan Leddy, Emma Moyse, Jamie Otte, Kelsea Small, Dalilah Synan and Eian Wright.
Eighth grade
Principal’s honor: Tyler Abts, Eveline Ainsworth, Lexi Davis, Benjamin Hadley, Elijah Howland, Evan Kruppo, Asa Moxley and Carly Potrzeba.
High honor: Zavier Aguirre, Addison Albright, Lucian Bogen, Parker Brady, Sophia Cohen, Eliza Cook, Logan Dean, Jillian Fishner, Carly Guy, Jazlyn Kelly, Emma Kenefick, Robert Lewis, Connor McVitty, Charlotte Menke, William Mokay, Makenna Naples, Ella O'Leary, Emma Place, Briannah Pringle, Bernard Schnabel, Rhys Shaw, Paisley Smith, Brennan Walsh, Paige Weaver and Henry Wilcox.
Honor: Eric Blackman, Lilah Francisco, Rowan Goff, Noah Kruppo, Lenore Leonard, Jakeb Meres, Saverio Prisco, Kaylee Sainsbury-Stefanchik, Levi Shephard, Payton Smith, Jaslene Villalva, Cassidy Walley, Micah Weiss, John Wilson and Cameron Winner.
Seventh grade
Principal’s honor: David Kelly, John Mokay, Daniella Pizzo and Jason VanMaaren.
High honor: Zachary Anderson, Zooey Bartow, Avalynn DeHaven, Atticus Francisco, Amelia Groh, William Hillis, Finnegan Manning and Jaylyn Prisco.
Honor: William Bregman, Giorgia DeWitt, Alanna Dones, Penelopelsadora Gielskie, Liam Kievit, Cole Kivell, Jeremy MacNeill, Lillian McGonigal, Lucas Morgan, Kai Riera, Edward Thompson, Mark VanKeuren and Leah Young.
Sixth grade
Principal’s honor: Cael Abts, Emilie Choquette, Hannah Doig, Danielle Ennist, Liam Finnegan, Tom Gashler, Otto Johnson, Maja Margiotta, Kylie McCarthy, Liam Pehrsson, Lucy Reynolds, Abigail Santos and Thomas Wilcox.
High honor: Abigail Antczak, Chloe Bartow, Gavin Guy, Marley Leddy, Ellison Meres, Madalyn Moody, Maddison Naples, Jaxon Stratton, Owen Tarrants, Emmett Tweed and Madison Wake.
Honor: Owen Anderson, Adam Desforges, Taylor Dieckmann, Levi Dunlop, Joshua Fishner, Kyden Frazier-Boecke, Madalyn Giannicchi, Sylar Merrill, Isabella Murray, Tegan Perry, Samuel Place, Addison Ruchar, Cade Sanford, Emily Swartz, Annika Thomson and Avery Townsend.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.