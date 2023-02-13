SCHENEVUS CENTRAL SCHOOL
The following students at Schenevus Central School were named to the second-quarter honor roll.
12th grade
Principal’s list: Angelina Competiello, Sophia D’Ambrosio, Jonathan Deitchman, Taylor Knapp, Alexis LaPre, Samantha Osborne and Haylee Poliseno.
High honor: Conner Ritton, Benjamin Schecter, Trevor Schneider and McGraw Terrano.
Honor: Tristan Koren and Cameron Rogers.
11th grade
Principal’s list: Liliana Competiello, Brooke Lincoln, Ethan Pleytez, Alexis Redmond and Annabelle Zollars.
High honor: Valerie Beardslee, Brianna Carvin, Elijah Reed, Mehki Regg, William Sulas and Lasaja Underwood Bishop.
Honor: Julianna Ebert, Logan Jorgensen and Jamison Swiderski.
10th grade
Principal’s list: Samantha Barrett and Leah Brundege.
High honor: Sean Brown, Aiden Burgos, Amber Burton, Autumn Burton, Serenity Hopkins, Cassie Miller, Olivia Parrish, Lucus Risse, Cadence Ritton, Abagail Whiteman and Raya Williams.
Honor: Orrin Clements, Dustin Comino, Cody Keator and Maddison Schrull.
Ninth grade
Principal’s list: Sophia Camilleri, Annalee Gallagher, Jacqueline Jaszcar and Alton Pleytez.
High honor: Carlee Ann Ingraham and Connor Morell.
Honor: Madyson Gaske, Timothy Green III, Kira Huntington, Addison Jones, Allen Osborne and Uriah Reynolds.
Eighth grade
High honor: Michael Competiello, Julian Fuller, Lexi Keator, Ruby Knapp, Morgyn Miskell, Lillian Parrish and Carleigh Reed.
Honor: James Bridger, Amelya Camilleri, Cassidy Howard, Jacob Love, Roza Massarotti, Jordeyn Morlock and Charles Pitcher.
Seventh grade
Principal’s list: Drew Mattice, PJ Rice and Zachary Stabile.
High honor: Gavin Burgos, Cassidy Gallagher, Elwin Johnson Jr., Oscar Kortekaas, Lindsay Rinker, Shawn Streeter and Raelyn Whiteman.
Honor: Charlotte Barrett, Owen Green, Christopher Sprague and Love Thomas.
Sixth grade
Principal’s list: Jace Knapp, Carly Norton and Kimberly Spencer.
High honor: Maximus DeJesus, Levi Poliseno, Natalie Provencher, Annabelle Ritton, Langston Rose, Courtney Ross and Cydori Thiessen.
Honor: Tristen Johnson and Gavin Osborne.
