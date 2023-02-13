SCHENEVUS CENTRAL SCHOOL

The following students at Schenevus Central School were named to the second-quarter honor roll.

12th grade

Principal’s list: Angelina Competiello, Sophia D’Ambrosio, Jonathan Deitchman, Taylor Knapp, Alexis LaPre, Samantha Osborne and Haylee Poliseno.

High honor: Conner Ritton, Benjamin Schecter, Trevor Schneider and McGraw Terrano.

Honor: Tristan Koren and Cameron Rogers.

11th grade

Principal’s list: Liliana Competiello, Brooke Lincoln, Ethan Pleytez, Alexis Redmond and Annabelle Zollars.

High honor: Valerie Beardslee, Brianna Carvin, Elijah Reed, Mehki Regg, William Sulas and Lasaja Underwood Bishop.

Honor: Julianna Ebert, Logan Jorgensen and Jamison Swiderski.

10th grade

Principal’s list: Samantha Barrett and Leah Brundege.

High honor: Sean Brown, Aiden Burgos, Amber Burton, Autumn Burton, Serenity Hopkins, Cassie Miller, Olivia Parrish, Lucus Risse, Cadence Ritton, Abagail Whiteman and Raya Williams.

Honor: Orrin Clements, Dustin Comino, Cody Keator and Maddison Schrull.

Ninth grade

Principal’s list: Sophia Camilleri, Annalee Gallagher, Jacqueline Jaszcar and Alton Pleytez.

High honor: Carlee Ann Ingraham and Connor Morell.

Honor: Madyson Gaske, Timothy Green III, Kira Huntington, Addison Jones, Allen Osborne and Uriah Reynolds.

Eighth grade

High honor: Michael Competiello, Julian Fuller, Lexi Keator, Ruby Knapp, Morgyn Miskell, Lillian Parrish and Carleigh Reed.

Honor: James Bridger, Amelya Camilleri, Cassidy Howard, Jacob Love, Roza Massarotti, Jordeyn Morlock and Charles Pitcher.

Seventh grade

Principal’s list: Drew Mattice, PJ Rice and Zachary Stabile.

High honor: Gavin Burgos, Cassidy Gallagher, Elwin Johnson Jr., Oscar Kortekaas, Lindsay Rinker, Shawn Streeter and Raelyn Whiteman.

Honor: Charlotte Barrett, Owen Green, Christopher Sprague and Love Thomas.

Sixth grade

Principal’s list: Jace Knapp, Carly Norton and Kimberly Spencer.

High honor: Maximus DeJesus, Levi Poliseno, Natalie Provencher, Annabelle Ritton, Langston Rose, Courtney Ross and Cydori Thiessen.

Honor: Tristen Johnson and Gavin Osborne.

Tags

Trending Video