The following students at Roxbury Central School were named to the first-quarter honor roll.
12th grade
Superintendent’s list: Kylie DeMaio, Sophia Needham, Federico Tobon and Madison Tobon.
High honor: Nevaeh Ballard, Maxwell Curtis, MacKenzie Hynes, Jillian Lyke and Megan Stock.
Honor: Taylor Ernst, McKenzie Renert and Albert Paul Vamosy.
11th grade
Superintendent’s list: Ryleigh Goodchild, Tea Mattice, Erin McPherson and Naomi Wehmeir.
High honor: Ivory Biruk and Dennis Slauson.
Honor: Anthony Accordino, Juliauna Boyles, Lorenzo D’Antoni, Taran Davis and Miles Lalosh.
10th grade
Superintendent’s list: Jordan Johnston, Kelly Kalleberg, Logan Vamosy and Lola Wei.
High honor: Christopher Garofolo, Johnathan Knapp, Elizabeth Losee, Collin Lyke and Mikayla Wright.
Honor: Austin Ernst, Olivia Grieco, Elizabeth Jansen, Gianna Miraglio and Lena Stoytchev.
Ninth grade
Superintendent’s list: Addy Hines.
High honor: Jacey O’Donnell, Savannah Pettersen and Abigail Zambri.
Honor: Blake Albano, Kendra Balcom, Chamille Sass and Aurora Stingel.
Eighth grade
Superintendent’s list: Jessanie Sass
High honor: Alexa DeMaio, Dylan Govendo, Jillian Mosley, Calleigh Porter, Marek Voeks and Rhea Wallace.
Honor: Peyton Cortese, Nathan Gardner, Jack Leder and Madison Mattice.
Seventh grade
Superintendent’s list: Madison Burgwin.
High honor: Jada Biruk, Courtney Bussiere, Noah Charbonneau, Montana Falconio, Dominic Grieco, Anthony Miraglio, Kyle Speenburgh and Benjamin Teran.
Honor: Abagail Bonci, Samantha Hejnal, Eric Pettersen and Sage Trocino.
Sixth grade
Superintendent’s list: Eric Hejnal, Michaela Tucker and Kaleb Vamosy.
High honor: Lily Aulino, Olivia Bonci, Kimyah Brown, Shane Dionysius, Brayden Hubbard, McKinley Porter and Devon Zambri.
Honor: Johannah Beers, Cydney Bresee, Carmela Sass and Jazzalynn Shedd.
Fifth grade
Superintendent’s list: Noelle McLaughlin, Ava Poniros and Emlyn Smith.
High honor: Madilyn Goodchild, Derek Speenburgh and Nevaeh Starr.
Honor: Gina Galunas, Vincent Miraglio and Levi Potter.
Fourth grade
Superintendent’s list: Mason Hubbard and Isabell Sarte.
High honor: Chloe Burgwin, Carmine Cilento, Natalie Marshall, Paige Oliver, Aubrey Swartz, Chase Vamosy and Tanner Ware.
Honor: Carson Camillone, Tristan Jansen, Thia Keough, Magdalene Van Etten and Ariah Weishar.
