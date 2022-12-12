SCHENEVUS CENTRAL SCHOOL

The following Schenevus Central School students were named to the first-quarter honor roll.

12th grade

Principal’s list: Angelina Competiello, Sophia D’Ambrosio, Jonathan Deitchman, Taylor Knapp, Alexis LaPre, Samantha Osborne and Haylee Poliseno.

High honor: Harvey Ferris, Conner Ritton, Benjamin Schecter, Trevor Schneider and McGraw Terrano.

Honor: Luke Clements and Cameron Rogers.

11th grade

Principal’s list: Brianna Carvin, Liliana Competiello, Brooke Lincoln, Ethan Pleytez, Alexis Redmond and Annabelle Zollars.

High honor: Valerie Beardslee, Logan Jorgensen, Elijah Reed, Mehki Regg, William Sulas and Jamison Swiderski.

10th grade

Principal’s list: Samantha Barrett, Leah Brundege, Aiden Burgos and Cadence Ritton.

High honor: Sean Brown, Amber Burton, Autumn Burton, Jason Hoag, Serenity Hopkins, Cassie Miller, Abagail Whiteman and Raya Williams.

Honor: Orrin Clements, Dustin Comino, Cody Keator, Lucus Risse and Maddison Schrull.

Ninth grade

Principal’s list: Sophia Camilleri, Annalee Gallagher, CarleeAnn Ingraham, Jacqueline Jaszcar and Alton Pleytez.

High honor: Addie D’Ambrosio and Connor Morell.

Honor: Madyson Gaske, Allen Osborne, Uriah Reynolds and Kenna Robinson.

Eighth grade

High honor: Amelya Camilleri, Michael Competiello, Julian Fuller, Cassidy Howard, Ruby Knapp and Lillian Parrish.

Honor: Nevaeh Johnson, Lexi Keator, Jacob Love, Roza Massarotti, Stephen Mateunas, Morgyn Miskell, Jordeyn Morlock and Carleigh Reed.

Seventh grade

Principal’s list: Gavin Burgos, Oscar Kortekaas, Drew Mattice, PJ Rice and Zachary Stabile.

High honor: Charlotte Barrett, Cassidy Gallagher, Elwin Johnson Jr., Lindsay Rinker, Shawn Streeter, Love Thomas and Raelyn Whiteman.

Honor: Sawyer Bridger, Lily Cromp, Owen Green and Christopher Sprague.

Sixth grade

Principal’s list: Jace Knapp, Natalie Provencher, Annabelle Ritton and Courtney Ross.

High honor: Carly Norton, Levi Poliseno, Langston Rose, Kimberly Spencer and Cydori Thiessen.

Honor: Tatum Beardslee, Tristen Johnson and Gavin Osborne.

