SCHENEVUS CENTRAL SCHOOL
The following Schenevus Central School students were named to the first-quarter honor roll.
12th grade
Principal’s list: Angelina Competiello, Sophia D’Ambrosio, Jonathan Deitchman, Taylor Knapp, Alexis LaPre, Samantha Osborne and Haylee Poliseno.
High honor: Harvey Ferris, Conner Ritton, Benjamin Schecter, Trevor Schneider and McGraw Terrano.
Honor: Luke Clements and Cameron Rogers.
11th grade
Principal’s list: Brianna Carvin, Liliana Competiello, Brooke Lincoln, Ethan Pleytez, Alexis Redmond and Annabelle Zollars.
High honor: Valerie Beardslee, Logan Jorgensen, Elijah Reed, Mehki Regg, William Sulas and Jamison Swiderski.
10th grade
Principal’s list: Samantha Barrett, Leah Brundege, Aiden Burgos and Cadence Ritton.
High honor: Sean Brown, Amber Burton, Autumn Burton, Jason Hoag, Serenity Hopkins, Cassie Miller, Abagail Whiteman and Raya Williams.
Honor: Orrin Clements, Dustin Comino, Cody Keator, Lucus Risse and Maddison Schrull.
Ninth grade
Principal’s list: Sophia Camilleri, Annalee Gallagher, CarleeAnn Ingraham, Jacqueline Jaszcar and Alton Pleytez.
High honor: Addie D’Ambrosio and Connor Morell.
Honor: Madyson Gaske, Allen Osborne, Uriah Reynolds and Kenna Robinson.
Eighth grade
High honor: Amelya Camilleri, Michael Competiello, Julian Fuller, Cassidy Howard, Ruby Knapp and Lillian Parrish.
Honor: Nevaeh Johnson, Lexi Keator, Jacob Love, Roza Massarotti, Stephen Mateunas, Morgyn Miskell, Jordeyn Morlock and Carleigh Reed.
Seventh grade
Principal’s list: Gavin Burgos, Oscar Kortekaas, Drew Mattice, PJ Rice and Zachary Stabile.
High honor: Charlotte Barrett, Cassidy Gallagher, Elwin Johnson Jr., Lindsay Rinker, Shawn Streeter, Love Thomas and Raelyn Whiteman.
Honor: Sawyer Bridger, Lily Cromp, Owen Green and Christopher Sprague.
Sixth grade
Principal’s list: Jace Knapp, Natalie Provencher, Annabelle Ritton and Courtney Ross.
High honor: Carly Norton, Levi Poliseno, Langston Rose, Kimberly Spencer and Cydori Thiessen.
Honor: Tatum Beardslee, Tristen Johnson and Gavin Osborne.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.