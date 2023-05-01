MORRIS CENTRAL SCHOOL
The following students at Morris Central School were named to the third-quarter honor roll.
12th grade
Principal’s list: Bethanee Barringer, Joshua Benjamin, Joathan Child, Ethan Franklin, Kayla Hoffman, Jillian Maerz, Justine Norton, Amber Reilly, Carissa Richards, Madeline Schiller, Jason Strain, Hannah Swayer and Lincoln Waffle.
High honor: Garrett Aikins, Scott Murphy, Thomas Pondolfino and Christian Valentine.
Honor: Cirran Gorman and Ty McKinney.
11th grade
Principal’s list: Dominique Cruz, Magdelena King, Maiya King, William King, Tatiana McAdams and Jessica Walling.
High honor: Chase Burlison, Maddie Coleman, Sean Dill, Ethan Herring, Tatiana Ives, Lorissa Johnston, Kaylee Kolka, Alejandra Outhwaite, Noah Moore, Everett Pondolfino, Aislinn Ray, Tiger Ross, Reed Wolfe and Max Yaeger.
Honor: Haylee Cole, Rachel Hill and Jacob Morlock.
10th grade
Principal’s list: Makenzie Hoyt, Madison Moore, Ethan Nisius and Hannah Wist.
High honor: Rosemary Cimorelli, Samantha Coyle, Sera Lentz, Mason Linton, Grace Schiller and Levi Waffle.
Honor: Zeithan Dunham, Chase Gardner, Dakota Gardner, Georgia Kolka, Emmy Lentz and Benjamin Moore.
Ninth grade
Principal’s list: Jonah Baldo, Zackary Chase, Brodie Coleman, Alisandra Farmer, Robert Hill and Carter Swayer.
High honor: Natalie Barley, Hailey Canfield, Luis Cruz, Gabriella Ilarraza, Shiloh Jones, Ryan Murphy, Amira Ross, Michael Saggese and Grace Wing.
Honor: Ryland Boss, David Holt, Ty Turner and Kameron Walker.
Eighth grade
Principal’s list: Savannah Coyle, Lainey Fraser, Jacob Johnson, Jacob Knapp, Hunter McAdams, Brandon Mitcham, Ella Moore and Matthew Schiller.
High honor: Josiah Dugan, Kara Hand, Lucas Waffle, Kiarra Walker and William Weber.
Honor: Hayden Kolvik, Johnathan LaTour, Jason Valentine and Timothy Wood.
Seventh grade
Principal’s list: Julia Barrett, Broden Connally, Alanna Davies and Samuel Schiller.
High honor: Kylie Canfield, Michelle Gates, Marjorie Ostroff, Richard Pegg, Chloe Ross and Delilah Triolo.
