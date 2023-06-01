The following students at Charlotte Valley Central School were named to the third marking-period honor roll.
12th grade
Principal’s list: Korbin Andersen, Kaylee Briggs, Michael Camarata, Samantha Camarata, Fredrick Cargill, Liam Curran, Elizabeth Gerster, Travis Pierce, Jamison Quigley, Cadence Santiago and Kenneth Summers.
Honor: Rhiannon Baranyk, Angel Merwin, Dominick Rheel and Cooper Wright.
11th grade
Principal’s list: Robert Alexander, Keily Cowles, Johnathan Gonsalvas, Cadence Losie, Kevin Newman, Ezra Ontl, Angelina Torres, Simone Tunno, Trevor Waid, Kailey Whitbeck, Peyton Wikoff and Jessica Zuill.
Honor: Ethan Barrett, Travis Blumberg, Dohmnic Butler, Maeve Carey, Toby Garrison, Joseph Giallanzo Jr., Luke Montgomery and Dakota Seeley.
10th grade
Principal’s list: Natalie Amadon, Dylan Carey, Ella Gerster, Caden Harkenreader, Madelynn Joubert, Marcus LaSalle, Alexa-Rae Seeley and Ryan Shafer.
Honor: Kyle Alexander, Abigail Amatuccio, Elkanah Donadelle, Darrion Matz, Lucas Parks and Kailey Wiedemann.
Ninth grade
Principal’s list: Hailey Armstrong, Tippah Austin, AnnaLise Beers, Sienna Landis, Bryan Mahone, Caleb Marino, Timothy Merwin, Addison Scott, Abigail Vroman and Lila Waid.
Honor: Keira Knox, Sadie Stannard and Padraig Curran.
Eighth grade
Principal’s list: Javier Bouton, Adam Cargill, Claire Clark, Hayden Marino, Ethan Ortega, Carter Thompson, Logan Utter, Terrence Whitehead and Kaylee Sue Young.
Honor: Simon Cowles, Landon Cullipher, Max Dorans, Christopher Jennings-Bonner, William Lawrence and Noah Pedrick.
Seventh grade
Principal’s list: Tanner Matz, Paige Nesbitt and Jaleel Thomas.
Honor: Anthony Mastando, Cooper Waid and Tucker Whipple.
Sixth grade
Principal’s list: Brayden Christensen, Hunter Cook, Kaitlin Curran, Torryn Finne, Hayden Flike, Levi Jordan, Madison Losie, Wyatt Metch, Tristen Migdal, Jordan Odell, Nicholas Roach, Benjamin Rogers, Bentley Steiger, Liam Thompson, Nicholas Thompson, Catalina Warren and Jaiden Wheeler.
Honor: Samuel Dyer.
Fifth grade
Principal’s list: Skyler Alexander, Liam Bailey, Isabella Benally, Benjamin Bonker, Carter Clark, Lily Cole, Carson Ferris, Colton Metch, Elaina Miskell, Emily Nebesnik, Naomi Pedulla, Imogen Schriver, Nolan Sperry, Alexis Utter, Aubrey Volpe, Paige Whitbeck and Bentley Zeh.
Honor: Jacob Burgher, Joshua Ferguson and Madison Proudman.
Fourth grade
Principal’s list: Kiley Bates, Henry Bonker, Alison Dianich, Aria Fensterer, Lewis Island-Thomas, Lucca Landis, Cooper Mattice, Olivia Moller, Serenity Morrison, Ethan Parkes, Ayslin Quigley, Chanler Roe, Laci Rossbach, Malaya Schriver, Rylan Snow, Isabella Walters and Ava Whipple.
Honor: George Becker and Alyana Lavery.
Third grade
Principal’s list: Harper Brandon, Copper Decker, Leticia Fensterer, Alexander Island-Zarnow, Jackson Kamp, Eliana Kaufman, Alexis Merwin, Hunter More, Harmony Morrison, Lily Nebesnik, Michael Pedulla III, Caraline Pismeny, Kellin Stillson, Cheyenne Wheeler, Ashlee Wiedemann and Levi Winne.
Honor: McCormick Calhoun, Jaylynn Conrad, Nicholas Duharte, Sophia Dyer, Aiyanna Lavery, Jasmine Lottermann, Orion Saint-Buzon and Leah Utter.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.