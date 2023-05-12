The following students at Roxbury Central School were named to the third-quarter honor roll.

12th grade

Superintendent’s list: Nevaeh Ballard, Kylie DeMaio, Sophia Needham and Madison Tobon.

High honor: Maxwell Curtis, MacKenzie Hynes, Jillian Lyke and Megan Stock.

Honor: Naleia Burroughs, Malaki Morse and McKenzie Renert.

11th grade

Superintendent’s list: Juliauna Boyles, Tea Mattice, Erin McPherson and Naomi Wehmeir.

High honor: Anthony Accordino, Ivory Biruk, Taran Davis, Ryleigh Goodchild and Dennis Slauson.

Honor: Lorenzo D’Antoni and Miles Lalosh.

10th grade

Superintendent’s list: Jordan Johnston, Kelly Kalleberg, Logan Vamosy and Lola Weil.

High honor: Christopher Garofolo, Elizabeth Jansen, Johnathan Knapp, Elizabeth Losee, Collin Lyke, Gianna Miraglio and Mikayla Wright.

Honor: Angelina D’Antoni and Lena Stoytchev.

Ninth grade

Superintendent’s list: Addy Hynes.

High honor: Kendra Balcom and Jacey O’Donnell.

Honor: Blake Albano, Keith Grieco, Savannah Pettersen, Chamille Sass, Aurora Stingel and Abigail Zambri.

Eighth grade

High honor: Alexa DeMaio, Jillian Mosley and Jessanie Sass.

Honor: Nathan Gardner, Dylan Govendo, Jack Leder, Marek Voeks and Rhea Wallace.

Seventh grade

High honor: Madison Burgwin, Dominic Grieco and Kyle Speenburgh.

Honor: Jada Biruk, Abagail Bonci, Courtney Bussiere, Samantha Hejnal, Anthony Miraglio and Benjamin Teran.

Sixth grade

Superintendent’s list: Lily Aulino, Eric Hejnal, Michaela Tucker and Kaleb Vamosy.

High honor: Kimyah Brown, Brayden Hubbard, McKinley Porter and Devon Zambri.

Honor: Johannah Beers, Olivia Bonci, Shane Dionysius, Margot Leder and Carmela Sass.

Fifth grade

Superintendent’s list: Noelle McLaughlin and Emlyn Smith.

High honor: Madilyn Goodchild, Vincent Miraglio, Ava Poniros and Derek Speenburgh.

Honor: Gina Galunas, Levi Potter and Nevaeh Starr.

Fourth grade

Superintendent’s list: Mason Hubbard and Isabell Sarter.

High honor: Chloe Burgwin, Tristan Jansen, Natalie Marshall, Paige Oliver, Chase Vamosy and Tanner Ware.

Honor: Carmine Cilento, Thia Keough, Aubrey Swartz and Ariah Weisha.

The following students at Schenevus Central School were named to the third-quarter honor roll.

12th grade

Principal’s list: Angelina Competiello, Jonathan Deitchman, Taylor Knapp, Samantha Osborne and Benjamin Schecter.

High honor: Sophia D’Ambrosio, Alexis LaPre, Haylee Poliseno, Trevor Schneider and McGraw Terrano.

Honor: Harvey Ferris, Jesse Regg, Conner Ritton, Kirstyn Roe and Cameron Rogers.

11th grade

Principal’s list: Brianna Carvin, Liliana Competiello, Brooke Lincoln, Ethan Pleytez, Alexis Redmond and Annabelle Zollars.

High honor: Valerie Beardslee, Julianna Ebert, Logan Jorgensen, Mehki Regg, William Sulas and Jameson Swiderski.

Honor: Elijah Reed and Lasaja Underwood Bishop.

10th grade

Principal’s list: Samantha Barrett, Aiden Burgos and Cadence Ritton.

High honor: Leah Brundege, Amber Burton, Autumn Burton, Jason Hoag, Serenity Hopkins and Olivia Parrish.

Honor: Sean Brown, Orrin Clements, Lucus Risse, Maddison Schrull and Raya Williams.

Ninth grade

Principal’s list: Sophia Camilleri, Annalee Gallagher, Jacqueline Jaszcar and Alton Pleytez.

High honor: Timothy Green III, CarleeAnn Ingraham, Addison Jones and Connor Morell.

Honor: Madyson Gaske, Kira Huntington, Allen Osborne, Uriah Reynolds and Carina Worley.

Eighth grade

High honor: Amelya Camilleri, Michael Competiello, Julian Fuller, Cassidy Howard, Ruby Knapp, Lillian Parrish and Carleigh Reed.

Honor: James Bridger, Nevaeh Johnson, Lexi Keator, Roza Massarotti, Morgyn Miskell, Jordeyn Morlock, Charles Pitcher and Jeremiah Rohrbaugh.

Seventh grade

Principal’s list: PJ Rice and Zachary Stabile.

High honor: Charlotte Barrett, Gavin Burgos, Elwin Johnson Jr., Oscar Kortekaas, Drew Mattice, Lindsay Rinker and Raelyn Whiteman.

Honor: Cassidy Gallagher, Owen Green and Shawn Streeter.

Sixth grade

Principal’s list: Jace Knapp and Kimberly Spencer.

High honor: Abigayle Crawford, Tristen Johnson, Carly Norton, Levi Poliseno, Natalie Provencher, Annabelle Ritton, Langston Rose and Courtney Ross.

Honor: Tatum Beardslee, Maximus DeJesus and Gavin Osborne.

