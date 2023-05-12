The following students at Roxbury Central School were named to the third-quarter honor roll.
12th grade
Superintendent’s list: Nevaeh Ballard, Kylie DeMaio, Sophia Needham and Madison Tobon.
High honor: Maxwell Curtis, MacKenzie Hynes, Jillian Lyke and Megan Stock.
Honor: Naleia Burroughs, Malaki Morse and McKenzie Renert.
11th grade
Superintendent’s list: Juliauna Boyles, Tea Mattice, Erin McPherson and Naomi Wehmeir.
High honor: Anthony Accordino, Ivory Biruk, Taran Davis, Ryleigh Goodchild and Dennis Slauson.
Honor: Lorenzo D’Antoni and Miles Lalosh.
10th grade
Superintendent’s list: Jordan Johnston, Kelly Kalleberg, Logan Vamosy and Lola Weil.
High honor: Christopher Garofolo, Elizabeth Jansen, Johnathan Knapp, Elizabeth Losee, Collin Lyke, Gianna Miraglio and Mikayla Wright.
Honor: Angelina D’Antoni and Lena Stoytchev.
Ninth grade
Superintendent’s list: Addy Hynes.
High honor: Kendra Balcom and Jacey O’Donnell.
Honor: Blake Albano, Keith Grieco, Savannah Pettersen, Chamille Sass, Aurora Stingel and Abigail Zambri.
Eighth grade
High honor: Alexa DeMaio, Jillian Mosley and Jessanie Sass.
Honor: Nathan Gardner, Dylan Govendo, Jack Leder, Marek Voeks and Rhea Wallace.
Seventh grade
High honor: Madison Burgwin, Dominic Grieco and Kyle Speenburgh.
Honor: Jada Biruk, Abagail Bonci, Courtney Bussiere, Samantha Hejnal, Anthony Miraglio and Benjamin Teran.
Sixth grade
Superintendent’s list: Lily Aulino, Eric Hejnal, Michaela Tucker and Kaleb Vamosy.
High honor: Kimyah Brown, Brayden Hubbard, McKinley Porter and Devon Zambri.
Honor: Johannah Beers, Olivia Bonci, Shane Dionysius, Margot Leder and Carmela Sass.
Fifth grade
Superintendent’s list: Noelle McLaughlin and Emlyn Smith.
High honor: Madilyn Goodchild, Vincent Miraglio, Ava Poniros and Derek Speenburgh.
Honor: Gina Galunas, Levi Potter and Nevaeh Starr.
Fourth grade
Superintendent’s list: Mason Hubbard and Isabell Sarter.
High honor: Chloe Burgwin, Tristan Jansen, Natalie Marshall, Paige Oliver, Chase Vamosy and Tanner Ware.
Honor: Carmine Cilento, Thia Keough, Aubrey Swartz and Ariah Weisha.
The following students at Schenevus Central School were named to the third-quarter honor roll.
12th grade
Principal’s list: Angelina Competiello, Jonathan Deitchman, Taylor Knapp, Samantha Osborne and Benjamin Schecter.
High honor: Sophia D’Ambrosio, Alexis LaPre, Haylee Poliseno, Trevor Schneider and McGraw Terrano.
Honor: Harvey Ferris, Jesse Regg, Conner Ritton, Kirstyn Roe and Cameron Rogers.
11th grade
Principal’s list: Brianna Carvin, Liliana Competiello, Brooke Lincoln, Ethan Pleytez, Alexis Redmond and Annabelle Zollars.
High honor: Valerie Beardslee, Julianna Ebert, Logan Jorgensen, Mehki Regg, William Sulas and Jameson Swiderski.
Honor: Elijah Reed and Lasaja Underwood Bishop.
10th grade
Principal’s list: Samantha Barrett, Aiden Burgos and Cadence Ritton.
High honor: Leah Brundege, Amber Burton, Autumn Burton, Jason Hoag, Serenity Hopkins and Olivia Parrish.
Honor: Sean Brown, Orrin Clements, Lucus Risse, Maddison Schrull and Raya Williams.
Ninth grade
Principal’s list: Sophia Camilleri, Annalee Gallagher, Jacqueline Jaszcar and Alton Pleytez.
High honor: Timothy Green III, CarleeAnn Ingraham, Addison Jones and Connor Morell.
Honor: Madyson Gaske, Kira Huntington, Allen Osborne, Uriah Reynolds and Carina Worley.
Eighth grade
High honor: Amelya Camilleri, Michael Competiello, Julian Fuller, Cassidy Howard, Ruby Knapp, Lillian Parrish and Carleigh Reed.
Honor: James Bridger, Nevaeh Johnson, Lexi Keator, Roza Massarotti, Morgyn Miskell, Jordeyn Morlock, Charles Pitcher and Jeremiah Rohrbaugh.
Seventh grade
Principal’s list: PJ Rice and Zachary Stabile.
High honor: Charlotte Barrett, Gavin Burgos, Elwin Johnson Jr., Oscar Kortekaas, Drew Mattice, Lindsay Rinker and Raelyn Whiteman.
Honor: Cassidy Gallagher, Owen Green and Shawn Streeter.
Sixth grade
Principal’s list: Jace Knapp and Kimberly Spencer.
High honor: Abigayle Crawford, Tristen Johnson, Carly Norton, Levi Poliseno, Natalie Provencher, Annabelle Ritton, Langston Rose and Courtney Ross.
Honor: Tatum Beardslee, Maximus DeJesus and Gavin Osborne.
