The following students at Walton Middle School were named to the third-quarter honor roll.
Eighth grade
Superintendent’s list: Parker Cash, Alivia Conklin, Raegan Foster, Aubrie Green, Ethan Hall, Natalie Hoffman, Marcus Marano, Maisy Rhinehart, Jaedyn Roloson, Dylan Stanton, Ryder Stone, Kai Storrer and Grace-Mary Walley.
Principal’s list: Johnny Ball, Samantha Barnes, Elias Bayne, Aidan Bush, Lucas Carr, Lillian Conrow, Katherine Gorence, Michael Hunter, Karlee McClenon, Anderson McEntee, Marco Possemato Jr., Justin Somers, Kaya Stanton, Tripp Taylor and Tyler Yakalis.
Honor: Izabella Armstrong, Sapphira Boycott, Evelyn Brooker, Amirrah Budine, Jaylin Clinton, Lucas Furgeson, Dawson Gregory, Payton Landry, Victoria McLachlan, Savannah Morales, Harley Mullineaux, Samantha Scofield, Jasmine Scutt and Samuel Smith.
Seventh grade
Superintendent’s list: Jacob Constable, Lilliana Eisele, Mayla Evans, Anika Fassler, Brynlee Hunt, Liam Kane, Paige LeBarge, Ava Merwin, Esther Salvia, Lila Trimbell, Kennedy Williams and Annalia Yetto.
Principal’s list: Camiren Barriger, Lucas Beardslee, Scarlett Beardslee, Jazmin Clifford, Carsen Gardepe, Preston Petrocine, Adam Rice, Mackenzie Roach and Reaghan VanTyle.
Honor: Vanessa Burgos, Tessa Church, Kamren Craig, Chloe Edwards, Aimee Furgeson, Dallas Hulse, Eli Kingsbury, Dixie Manzer, Aaliyah Stanton, Jordan Tolbert, Logan Viscio, Corbin Walley, Bentley Wickham, Xager Wickham and Alexa Wright.
Sixth grade
Superintendent’s list: Nolan Evans, Maia Fassler, Owen Hodges, Noah Hood, Lilian Jackson, Kailee Lindsay, Malena Moore, Kayleigh Ostrander, Julianna Roy, Tristan VanLoan, Colton Walley and Richelle Wood.
Principal’s list: William Bartlett, Landen Branigan, Tony Catalano Jr., Landon Darcy, Rilynn Daye, Jacob Doig, Laney Duvall, Cayden Garone, Brandon Hitt, Hailey Hulse, Anthoni Ildefonso, Hunter Lambrecht, Kendyll McDonald, Emma Moss, Gabriel Padgett, Liam Pettit, Landen Reed, Brihnley Roloson, Madilyn Russell, Maria Salimbangon, Austin Scutt, Richard Siar II, Ryan Somers, Damien Tolbert, Westin Torres and Braxton Wood.
Honor: Carson Armstrong, Kalea Boulanger, Joshua Clifford, Landon Covell, Conner Dean, Mason Finch, Jersey Forrest, Logan Gregory Jr., Destiny Jacobson, Mitchell Johnson, Jennifer Marinaccio, Nathan Middleton, Lane Nichols, Jali Shelton, Zander Stanton, Taylor Townsend and Paizley Wildey.
The following students at Laurens Central School were named to the third-quarter honor roll.
12th grade
High honor: Gabriela Andrades, Diedra-Mae Ecker, Justin La Pilusa, Sierra Rondeau and Landon Smith.
Honor: Aiden Armenti, Kendra Dunham, James Gaglia, Brock Lewis, Anthony Rotolo and Brooke White.
11th grade
High honor: Tara Bookhout, Ryeley Gravelding, Jade Moxley and Victoria Stevens.
Honor: Eowyn Chickerell, Angelina Conley, Alexandria Geissinger, Logan Green, Jacob Griswold, Hunter Huffman, Alysa Hunt, Alesa John, Ethan Martindale, Nevaeh Norton, Bailey Rondeau and Logan Rondeau.
10th grade
High honor: Jaidon Brodie, Cadence Koren, Brooke Mann and Jaidyn Simon.
Honor: Libby Cox, Nicholas DeBoer, Carlton Long and Dylan Pettit.
Ninth grade
High honor: Allison Johnson, Alicia Stevens, Hannah Weiss, Ryleigh Williams and Logan Wright.
Honor: Kyrah Andrades, Colin Capraro, Wyatt Christian, Steven Kilts, Mallory Kovacs, Mackenzie Louden, Savannah Maynard, Isaac Milette, Nicole Stanley and Alyssa Stevens.
Eighth grade
High honor: Hailey Ashley-Baker, Kendall Capraro, Mark DeMeo, Nathaniel Kovacs, Kayla Lewis, Courtney McCarthy and Moses Tafel.
Honor: Rylee Balbuena-Solovitch, Ethan Barnes, Lakota Chickerell, Lucas Dorritie, Gillian LeBeau, Tyler Louden, Jonathan Smith, Ashton Solovitch and Bailey Wilcox.
Seventh grade
High honor: Lucie Benada, Arianna Bormann, Isabella Brienza, Isabella Failla, Kendra Lindsay and Cole Williams.
Honor: Stella Amerson, Kelsey Cox, Anella Croston, Andrew Hausmann and Kalee Stilson.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.