DELAWARE ACADEMY CENTRAL SCHOOL AT DELHI
The following students at Delaware Academy Central School were named to the fourth-quarter honor roll.
12th grade
Principal’s honor: Lane Ackerly, Julia Baxter, Benjamin Blocker, Hallee Bodo, Tyler Branigan, Grace Burczak, Jared Coleman, Zachary Finch, Alton Francisco, Laila Gancio-AbdulJalil, Alyssa Gioffe, Alexander Kelsh, Kirstin Lalosh, Jayle Leonard, Rieley Merino, Lana Miller, Vidya Samudrala, Luke Schnabel, Carter Tarrants, Elianna Tarrants, Izabella Tucker, Vincent VanMaaren and Rowan Walsh.
High honor: Emily Davis, Amber Gardner, Aiden Jones, Lucille Menke, Logan Nealis, Isabel Pernice, Gavin Reichert, Luke Sanford and Claudia Wilson-Davis.
Honor: Courtney Board, Gavin Little and Samantha White.
11th grade
Principal’s honor: Bryce Burrows, Ryan Burrows, Cooper Cohen, Olivia Finkle, Kara Fitch, Gretel Hilson-Schneider, Sara Hissam, Erin Kenefick-Coppersmith, Greenlee Kivell, Eleanor Lees, Brianna May, Lawrence McCumiskey, Rose McPheely, Risdon Muther Reed, Tabor Muther Reed, Sofia Olson, Evelyn Potrzeba, Victoria Verspoor and Natalie Vredenburgh.
High honor: Tanner Bracchy, Samuel Davis, Noah Dungan, Perrylee Eubanks, Alethea Ferrara, Angelo Krzyston, Kaylee Lewis, Meredith McCann, Corey McCumiskey, Ava McIntosh, Shannon Monahan, Ethan Moyse, Luke Pringle, Samantha Robert, Elodie VanNostrand, Myra Vitale and Eleanor Wagner.
Honor: Beatrix Bowser, Dominick Charlton, Xander Fuselier, Griffin Jackson, Andrew Liddle, Riley Maney, Gavin Matthews, Ryan Pinney and Cullen Riera.
10th grade
Principal’s honor: Natalie Anderson, Kiley Cheshire, Seamus deMauro, Jackson DeMeo-Meres, Leah Dennis, Marshall LaPierre, Hannah Ransford, Rocco Schnabel and Nelson VanMaaren.
High honor: Anna Clark, Charles Haight, William Kulaski IV, Isaac Marsiglio, Thomas Nagy, Killian Newman, Delia Pardee, Joanna Scherer, Abigail Tessier, Brinley Wager and Ayla Ware-Fitch.
Honor: Jacob Arrufat, Lucinda Bishop, Christopher Crane-Merwin, Alessia Ghersi, Ian Johnson, Cheyanne Maxam, Augustus Miller, Payton Reichert, Vincent Rynkiewicz, Bronson Thomson and Cameron Thomson.
Ninth grade
Principal’s honor: Kalani Clapper, Malani Clapper, Adam Cook, Hunter Nichols, Riley Riera, Priscilla Scala, Andre Shaw, Luciane Smith, Rebecca Verspoor and Cole Vredenburgh.
High honor: Samantha Gorsch, Steven Hillis, Allen Hinton, Theodore Kelsh, Tyler Kennedy, Olivia Kruppo, Nikola Krzyston, Delaney McCann, Emma Moyse, Abraham Pettit, Elijah Ransford, Kelsea Small and Eian Wright.
Honor: Wyatt Dong, Jordan Doring, Peyton Garcia, Cabrine Gunter, Dylan Leddy, Bryce Livengood, Lucas Nealis, Blake Rossley and Caelon Townsend.
Eighth grade
Principal’s honor: Tyler Abts, Eveline Ainsworth, Addison Albright, Sophia Cohen, Lexi Davis, Logan Dean, Jillian Fishner, Benjamin Hadley, Elijah Howland, Jazlyn Kelly, Evan Kruppo, William Mokay, Asa Moxley, Makenna Naples, Emma Place, Carly Potrzeba, Aiden Thompson and Paige Weaver.
High honor: Zavier Aguirre, Harley-David Bailey, Eric Blackman, Lucian Bogen, Parker Brady, Eliza Cook, Rowan Goff, Carly Guy, Emma Kenefick, Noah Kruppo, Lenore Leonard, Robert Lewis, Charlotte Menke, Ella O’Leary, Briannah Pringle, Saverio Prisco, Kaylee Sainsbury-Stefanchik, Bernard Schnabel, Rhys Shaw, Paisley Smith, Payton Smith, Brennan Walsh, Micah Weiss and Cameron Winner.
Honor: Viviana Amato, Kaleb Ambrose, Olivia Carey, Lilah Francisco, Connor McVitty, Jakeb Meres, Nora Piurowski, Levi Shephard and Cassidy Walley.
Seventh grade
Principal’s honor: Avalynn DeHaven, David Kelly, John Mokay, Daniella Pizzo and Jason VanMaaren.
High honor: Zachary Anderson, Atticus Francisco, Amelia Groh, William Hillis, Finnegan Manning, Jaylyn Prisco and Mark VanKeuren.
Honor: Christopher Balisteri, Zooey Bartow, William Bregman, Wesley Buel, Bodie Craver, Alanna Dones, Preston Dong, Penelopelsadora Gielskie, Liam Kievit, Cole Kivell, Jeremy MacNeill, Lillian McGonigal, Cooper Merrill, Lucas Morgan, Aleena Pawlikowski, Silas Raber, Grace Reynolds, Edward Thompson, Kamryn White and Leah Young.
Sixth grade
Principal’s honor: Cael Abts, Chloe Bartow, Emilie Choquette, Hannah Doig, Danielle Ennist, Liam Finnegan, Tom Gashler, Otto Johnson, Maja Margiotta, Kylie McCarthy, Liam Pehrsson, Lucy Reynolds, Abigail Santos, Jaxon Stratton, Owen Tarrants and Thomas Wilcox.
High honor: Abigail Antczak, Taylor Dieckmann, Madalyn Giannicchi, Gavin Guy, Marley Leddy, Ellison Meres, Madalyn Moody, Isabella Murray, Maddison Naples, Cade Sanford, Annika Thomson, Emmett Tweed and Madison Wake.
Honor: Owen Anderson, Joshua Brandenburg, Xavier Delano, Levi Dunlop, Joshua Fishner, Kyden Frazier-Boecke, Sylar Merrill, Tegan Perry, Samuel Place, Addison Ruchar, Nevaeh Shaver-Burrows, Emily Swartz, Maddex Synan and Avery Townsend.
SCHENEVUS CENTRAL SCHOOL
The following students at Schenevus Central School were named to the honor roll.
12th grade
Principal’s list: Angelina Competiello, Sophia D’Ambrosio, Jonathan Deitchman, Taylor Knapp, Alexis LaPre and Samantha Osborne.
High honor: Luke Clements, Tristan Koren, Haylee Poliseno, Conner Ritton, Kirstyn Roe, Cameron Rogers, Benjamin Schecter, Trevor Schneider and McGraw Terrano.
Honor: William Barrett and Harvey Ferris.
11th grade
Principal’s list: Valerie Beardslee, Brianna Carvin, Liliana Competiello, Brooke Lincoln, Ethan Pleytez, Alexis Redmond and Annabelle Zollars.
High honor: Logan Jorgensen, Elijah Reed, Mehki Regg, William Sulas and Jameson Swiderski.
10th grade
Principal’s list: Samantha Barrett and Cadence Ritton.
High honor: Sean Brown, Leah Brundege, Aiden Burgos, Amber Burton, Autumn Burton, Dustin Comino, Jason Hoag, Serenity Hopkins, Olivia Parrish, Lucus Risse, Abagail Whiteman and Raya Williams.
Honor: Cassie Miller, Maddison Schrull and Austin Tilley.
Ninth grade
Principal’s list: Sophia Camilleri and Alton Pleytez.
High honor: Annalee Gallagher, CarleeAnn Ingraham, Jacqueline Jaszcar, Addison Jones, Connor Morell, Uriah Reynolds and Carina Worle.
Honor: Madyson Gaske, Timothy Green III, Kira Huntington, Allen Osborne and Kenna Robinson.
Eighth grade
Principal’s list: Lillian Parrish.
High honor: Amelya Camilleri, Michael Competiello, Ruby Knapp and Morgyn Miskell.
Honor: Julian Fuller, Cassidy Howard, Lexi Keator, Jacob Love, Roza Massarotti, Carleigh Reed and Jeremiah Rohrbaugh.
Seventh grade
Principal’s list: Drew Mattice, PJ Rice and Zachary Stabile.
High honor: Charlotte Barrett, Gavin Burgos, Elwin Johnson Jr., Oscar Kortekaas, Lindsay Rinker, Shawn Streeter, Love Thomas and Raelyn Whiteman.
Honor: Sawyer Bridger, Owen Green and Christopher Sprague.
Sixth grade
Principal’s list: Abigayle Crawford, Jace Knapp and Annabelle Ritton.
High honor: Carly Norton, Levi Poliseno, Natalie Provencher, Langston Rose, Courtney Ross, Kimberly Spencer and Cydori Thiessen.
Honor: Maximus DeJesus and Tristen Johnson.
