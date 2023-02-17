RICHFIELD SPRINGS CENTRAL SCHOOL

The following Richfield Springs Central School students were named to the second-quarter honor roll.

12th grade

Principal’s list: Emily Diotte, Alexandria Kodz, Margaret Worobey and James Wright.

Honor: Kalen Barnhart, Clay Bobnick, Aliza Burdick, Amanda Burdick, Jordan DiLiberto, Edith Garnsey, Lauren Johnson, John Pavuk, Isabel Pino Luz and John Soposki.

Merit: Brogan Graves and Clark Young.

11th grade

Principal’s list: Laken Dyn and Justin Wolfe.

Honor: John Burditt, Lillian Frable, Shane Johnson, Carson Seamon and Brian Seigle.

Merit: Charles Baker, William Bawolak, Anna Hawkes, Brayden Misencik, Bryan Webb and Logan Young.

10th grade

Principal’s list: Aiden Dibble and Riley Francis.

Honor: Bambi Champan.

Merit: Lila Galbreth and Fiona Gibb.

Ninth grade

Principal’s list: Gabrielle Seamon, Isabelle Seamon and Sophia Spencer.

Honor: Dakota Butler and Ruvym Kryvko.

Merit: Mason Campbell, Ella McLean, Riley O’Connor, Braedon Schultz, Brianna Seamon and Max Spencer.

Eighth grade

Principal’s list: Dylan Burditt, Natalie Dumond, Camdon Seamon and Xavier Youker.

Honor: Autumn Bulger, Amber Connolly, Finnigan Dibble, Madison O’Connor, Paige O’Connor, Hunter Ough and Isabelle Weiss.

Merit: Lilly Blackledge, Dylan Bruen, Liam Gorman, Abigail Hosford, Sawyer Kennedy, Owen Oldick and Jeremiah Wright.

Seventh grade

Principal’s list: Brooke Anderson, Lily Coveny, Izmail Kryvko and Sullivan Mayer.

Honor: Shenom Allred, Mackenzie Burdick, Kaylie Hall, Gracelyn Johnson, Payton McCord, Kairi Schultz, Serenity Simonds, Kaydin Stegen and Camryn Williams-Mille.

Merit: Jemma Berberick, Maleena Brown, Justin Garner, Arianna Jasso and Madeline Mead.

UNATEGO CENTRAL SCHOOL

The following Unatego Central School students were named to the second-quarter honor roll.

12th grade

High honor: Kylie Mussaw, Jessica Partridge, Julia Renwick, Alexis Thayer and Madison Wilsey.

Honor: Henry Barnes, Emily Brandt, Gabriel Cutting, Samantha DeMorier, Emma Klehr and Madeline McLaughlin.

11th grade

High honor: Lennon Bailey, Chase Birdsall, Martha Dolan, Anna Dorch, Serenity Hoag, Braeden Johnson, Gabrielle LeBourveau, Bailey McCoy, Alyssa Poje, Evan Ranc and Lucas VanDyke.

Honor: Adrian Brown, Zackary Corbett, Elisa Hatzidakis, Kaitlyn Henn, Alexander Hilton, Alexis Hilton, Shane Howell and Reese James.

10th grade

High honor: Abbey Bailey and Isabella Perry.

Honor: Lilyanna Barnes, Madisyn Birdsall, Dixie Boglioli, Kyrstin Button, Elizabeth Craft, Audrey Klehr and Nikol Martirosova.Ninth grade

High honor: Hailey Barron, Tessia Brown, Madelyn Ellis, Anna Higgins, Rylee Himes, Xander Johnson, Logan Lafferty, Quinlan Ranc and Addalyn Strub.

Honor: Thomas Barreto, Regan Berge, Makenna Frailey, Avery James, John Peter Mazepa II, and Jaelyn Murray.

Eighth grade

High honor: Lucy Bailey, Natalia Barnes, Caitlin Etzl, Olivia Frailey-Love, Raegan Goodspeed, Mallory Hafele, Ethan LeBourveau, Gavin Nordberg, Jason Ostrander, Brooke Seymour, Miley Strutten, Molly Tolson and Payton Zenner.

Honor: Harly Birdsall, Avery Burch, Colin Hamm, Payton Mckinley, Steven Perry, Evan Poje, Madelynn Prisk, Ayesha Rana, Josef Sargent and Mackenzie Steeves.

Seventh grade

High honor: Brock Birdsall, Emma Geraghty and Carter Ross.

Honor: Shane Beames, Alexia Ingalls, Angelo Katehis, Connor Peck, Chelsea Rivera, Pehlyn Ross and Stuart Rudnitsky.

Sixth grade

High honor: Brooke Benson, Madison Burns, Kolton Decker, Mason Eilertsen, Hunter Ellis, Peyton Fairgrieve, Juliana Grigsby, Paisley Nichols, Hailey Oliver, Holly Smith and Imogen Stevenson.

Honor: Cooper Reid, Haley-James Chickerell, Ryder Codington, Lucian Couse, Matthew Dossick, Madison Eccleston, Lucas Etzl, Isabella Groves, Nicolette Principe and Trista Rowe.

Tags

Trending Video