RICHFIELD SPRINGS CENTRAL SCHOOL
The following Richfield Springs Central School students were named to the second-quarter honor roll.
12th grade
Principal’s list: Emily Diotte, Alexandria Kodz, Margaret Worobey and James Wright.
Honor: Kalen Barnhart, Clay Bobnick, Aliza Burdick, Amanda Burdick, Jordan DiLiberto, Edith Garnsey, Lauren Johnson, John Pavuk, Isabel Pino Luz and John Soposki.
Merit: Brogan Graves and Clark Young.
11th grade
Principal’s list: Laken Dyn and Justin Wolfe.
Honor: John Burditt, Lillian Frable, Shane Johnson, Carson Seamon and Brian Seigle.
Merit: Charles Baker, William Bawolak, Anna Hawkes, Brayden Misencik, Bryan Webb and Logan Young.
10th grade
Principal’s list: Aiden Dibble and Riley Francis.
Honor: Bambi Champan.
Merit: Lila Galbreth and Fiona Gibb.
Ninth grade
Principal’s list: Gabrielle Seamon, Isabelle Seamon and Sophia Spencer.
Honor: Dakota Butler and Ruvym Kryvko.
Merit: Mason Campbell, Ella McLean, Riley O’Connor, Braedon Schultz, Brianna Seamon and Max Spencer.
Eighth grade
Principal’s list: Dylan Burditt, Natalie Dumond, Camdon Seamon and Xavier Youker.
Honor: Autumn Bulger, Amber Connolly, Finnigan Dibble, Madison O’Connor, Paige O’Connor, Hunter Ough and Isabelle Weiss.
Merit: Lilly Blackledge, Dylan Bruen, Liam Gorman, Abigail Hosford, Sawyer Kennedy, Owen Oldick and Jeremiah Wright.
Seventh grade
Principal’s list: Brooke Anderson, Lily Coveny, Izmail Kryvko and Sullivan Mayer.
Honor: Shenom Allred, Mackenzie Burdick, Kaylie Hall, Gracelyn Johnson, Payton McCord, Kairi Schultz, Serenity Simonds, Kaydin Stegen and Camryn Williams-Mille.
Merit: Jemma Berberick, Maleena Brown, Justin Garner, Arianna Jasso and Madeline Mead.
UNATEGO CENTRAL SCHOOL
The following Unatego Central School students were named to the second-quarter honor roll.
12th grade
High honor: Kylie Mussaw, Jessica Partridge, Julia Renwick, Alexis Thayer and Madison Wilsey.
Honor: Henry Barnes, Emily Brandt, Gabriel Cutting, Samantha DeMorier, Emma Klehr and Madeline McLaughlin.
11th grade
High honor: Lennon Bailey, Chase Birdsall, Martha Dolan, Anna Dorch, Serenity Hoag, Braeden Johnson, Gabrielle LeBourveau, Bailey McCoy, Alyssa Poje, Evan Ranc and Lucas VanDyke.
Honor: Adrian Brown, Zackary Corbett, Elisa Hatzidakis, Kaitlyn Henn, Alexander Hilton, Alexis Hilton, Shane Howell and Reese James.
10th grade
High honor: Abbey Bailey and Isabella Perry.
Honor: Lilyanna Barnes, Madisyn Birdsall, Dixie Boglioli, Kyrstin Button, Elizabeth Craft, Audrey Klehr and Nikol Martirosova.Ninth grade
High honor: Hailey Barron, Tessia Brown, Madelyn Ellis, Anna Higgins, Rylee Himes, Xander Johnson, Logan Lafferty, Quinlan Ranc and Addalyn Strub.
Honor: Thomas Barreto, Regan Berge, Makenna Frailey, Avery James, John Peter Mazepa II, and Jaelyn Murray.
Eighth grade
High honor: Lucy Bailey, Natalia Barnes, Caitlin Etzl, Olivia Frailey-Love, Raegan Goodspeed, Mallory Hafele, Ethan LeBourveau, Gavin Nordberg, Jason Ostrander, Brooke Seymour, Miley Strutten, Molly Tolson and Payton Zenner.
Honor: Harly Birdsall, Avery Burch, Colin Hamm, Payton Mckinley, Steven Perry, Evan Poje, Madelynn Prisk, Ayesha Rana, Josef Sargent and Mackenzie Steeves.
Seventh grade
High honor: Brock Birdsall, Emma Geraghty and Carter Ross.
Honor: Shane Beames, Alexia Ingalls, Angelo Katehis, Connor Peck, Chelsea Rivera, Pehlyn Ross and Stuart Rudnitsky.
Sixth grade
High honor: Brooke Benson, Madison Burns, Kolton Decker, Mason Eilertsen, Hunter Ellis, Peyton Fairgrieve, Juliana Grigsby, Paisley Nichols, Hailey Oliver, Holly Smith and Imogen Stevenson.
Honor: Cooper Reid, Haley-James Chickerell, Ryder Codington, Lucian Couse, Matthew Dossick, Madison Eccleston, Lucas Etzl, Isabella Groves, Nicolette Principe and Trista Rowe.
