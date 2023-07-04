Joleen Lusk is valedictorian of the Class of 2023 at Cherry Valley-Springfield Central School.
As someone whose goal it is to have a career in the health care field, she participated in the New Visions Medical Program at Otsego Area Occupational Center.
A three-sport athlete, she participated in soccer, basketball and softball. Lusk was also a member of Student Government and the Senior High Band.
Joleen plans to attend St. John Fisher University in Rochester in the fall to study athletic performance and pre-physical therapy while playing basketball for the Cardinals.
Chase Benson is salutatorian of the Class of 2023 at Cherry Valley-Springfield Central School.
- He balanced his love of STEM subjects by participating in visual arts courses throughout his entire academic career.
Benson plans to major in accounting in college and has his sights set on becoming a certified public accountant.
He was a member and/or officer of numerous clubs and organizations including the Math Honor Society, National Honor Society and Student Council.
STEM is an acronym for Science, Technology, Engineering and Math.
