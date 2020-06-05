Milford announces senior class leaders

Ethan Freer, son of Russell and Melinda Freer, is valedictorian of the Class of 2020 at Milford Central School. Freer was a member of the National Honor Society and is a Clark Scholarship recipient. He participated in Environmental Club, Student Government, Spanish Club and school musicals.
Freer plans to attend SUNY Polytechnic Institute to study applied mathematics.
Cassidy Hall, daughter of Kim and Trevor Hall, is salutatorian of the Class of 2020 at Milford Central School.
The National Honor Society and National Technical Honor Society member is also a Clark Scholarship recipient.
She was selected for the New Visions Health Care Program during her senior year. She was a member of the varsity soccer team and a volunteer goalkeeper coach.
She also participated in marching band, jazz band and school musicals. She was a member of Student Government, Music Association, New York State School Music Association, All County and Area All State Band, Calcio United Soccer Club and served as class vice president.
She was a CROP Peer Leader and Rotary Youth Leadership Awards program participant.
Hall plans on continuing her education at Converse College in Spartanburg, South Carolina, as a biochemistry major with a pre-med track.
