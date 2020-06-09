Monica Dugan, daughter of David and Mary Dugan of Morris, is valedictorian of the Class of 2020 at Morris Central School.
Dugan attended American Legion Auxiliary Empire Girls State last July as well as other leadership conferences.
She earned eight varsity letters in soccer, basketball and softball; and eight state scholar-athlete awards. She was captain of the varsity softball and soccer teams. She served as president of the school’s chapter of the National Honor Society, Spanish National Honor Society, Student Council, Class of 2020, Senior Band and Spanish Club. She played clarinet and baritone saxophone in band and jazz band.
Dugan enjoys skiing, reading, spending time with family and friends and volunteering in her community.
Her plans include attending Marist College in Poughkeepsie to pursue a degree in communications.
Keegan David Holt, son of Brian Holt, is salutatorian of the Class of 2020 at Morris Central School. Holt was a member of the Morris Central School Student Council and a page designer of the award-winning 2018 MCS Yearbook. He participated in track and volunteered at local soup kitchens. He spends his free time working out and playing video games.
Holt joined the National Guard and plans to complete military basic training after graduation and advanced individual training at Fort Sam in Houston, Texas.
After his military obligations have been met, he plans to return to the area to attend SUNY Oneonta to complete a bachelor’s degree in family and human services.
