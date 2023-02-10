The following are among the scholarship opportunities for high school seniors in The Daily Star’s coverage area.
PREFERRED FOUNDATION TAFT SCHOLARSHIPS
NEW BERLIN — The Preferred Foundation, a corporate giving entity of Preferred Mutual Insurance Company, will continue to accept scholarship applications from high school seniors from the counties of Chenango, Delaware, and Otsego until Feb. 28.
New this year, students interested in pursuing degrees in accounting or business may apply for the Preferred Foundation Christopher P. Taft Scholarship as well as the Christopher P. Taft Scholarship. Both honor Taft, retired president and CEO who now chairs the board.
Information, guidelines, and applications for 2023 scholarships are available online at preferredmutual.com/our-difference/community.
Email corporate.communications@preferredmutual.com for more information.
NY FARM BUREAU AG YOUTH SCHOLARSHIP
High school seniors on course to graduate in June who are interested in pursuing a career in agriculture may apply to New York Farm Bureau for its Agricultural Youth Scholarship.
According to a media release, eligible students may use the financial award for college or advanced training in the skilled trades. Statewide winners stand to earn up to $3,000 toward their future education.
The applicant or their family must be a New York Farm Bureau member, and the student must live and/or work on a farm or be involved with agriculture in the state. The student must also complete the application which includes writing an essay addressing what they value and stand for in agriculture and life and how these values have impacted their decision to pursue an agricultural career.
Scoring will determine the district winners and may include a personal interview. Each district winner will receive $250 and then compete for one of two state scholarships worth $3,000 and $2,000, based on their submitted applications.
Applications must be submitted by March 17. Judging for the district winner will take place before April 28. State winners will be announced by the end of May.
Visit https://tinyurl.com/5n6z9aud for the online application.
Email proed@nyfb.org or call the New York Farm Bureau office at 800-342-4143 for more information.
DONALD F. AND EDNA G. BISHOP SCHOLARSHIP
Applications for the Donald F. and Edna G. Bishop Scholarship are available for Stamford Central School seniors and graduates in the Stamford Central school guidance office.
According to a media release, the scholarship was established in 1989 for students who who intend to study at a four-year college or medical school in the field of nursing, medical technology, physical therapy, pharmacy, medicine, dentistry, pre-medicine biology, chemistry, and physics.
Selection will be based on general ability, including an average of at least 85% in high school for students going directly to a four-year college, character and extra-curricular activities and not on the basis of financial need. Also, applicants attending two-year colleges who have been accepted into a medical career transfer program with a four-year college or university which will permit the applicant to receive a bachelor’s degree from that four-year college or university will also be eligible for consideration for a scholarship or fellowship.
Applications must be submitted to the guidance office by April 1.
Call 607- 652-7661 for more information.
ONEONTA AREA NAACP TUITION ASSISTANCE AWARD
The Oneonta Area Branch of the NAACP will present a $1,000 Tuition Assistance Award this year.
According to a media release, all high school seniors and first year college students living in the Oneonta area are encouraged to submit their applications and essays titled “Saluting Greatness: The Legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.”
The Tuition Assistance Award recognizes students who have demonstrated the ideals and principles of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in their schools and communities. The committee is seeking students with exemplary leadership skills who have championed the cause of cultural awareness, diversity and harmony. All students regardless of ethnic origin and gender will be considered during the competitive process.
Applicants must submit a 500 to 750 word essay on “Saluting Greatness: The Legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.” Applicants should address how they have, through the promotion of any of Dr. King’s principles, attempted to embrace the dream of interracial and/or cross-cultural fellowship in their school and/or communities. Students must also submit two letters of recommendation, one from school and one from the community.
The application is available at www.oneontanaacp.com under the Award tab.
The winner will be notified in May. Awards will be distributed upon verification of registration in a post secondary institution.
Applications are to be marked to the attention of Vice President Michelle Osterhoudt and submitted by April 14, to NAACP, Oneonta Area Branch, Education Committee, 33 Elm St., Oneonta, NY 13820.
Email Osterhoudt at Oster houdt32@yahoo.com for more information.
