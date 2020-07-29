MORRIS CENTRAL SCHOOL DISTRICT
The following awards were presented during Morris Central School’s Awards Night on June 25.
Harris Crandall Memorial Prize for Highest Marks: Common Core Geometry, Alexander Page; Common Core Algebra, Hannah Swayer; Common Core Algebra 2, Baylie Boglioli.
Principal’s Award for Outstanding Achievement Award: Sixth Grade Math (2018-2019), Ethan Nisius, Mason Linton, Hannah Wist, Makenzie Hoyt and Grace Sperry; Sixth Grade ELA (2018-2019), Ethan Nisius, Mason Linton, Hannah Wist, Benjamin Newell and Madison Moore; Seventh Grade Math (2018-2019), Jessica Walling, William King, Yana King, Aislinn Ray, Sean Dill, Haylee Cole and Max Yaeger; Seventh Grade ELA (2018-2019), Jessica Walling, William King, Yana King and Aislinn Ray; Eighth Grade Math (2018-2019), Kiernan Burke, Thomas Pondolfino and Aidan Ryther; Eighth Grade ELA (2018-2019), Kiernan Burke, Jonathan Child and Carissa Richards; Eighth Grade Science (2018-2019), Kiernan Burke, Jonathan Child, Thomas Pondolfino and Lincoln Waffle.
Principal’s List Award: Tenth Grade, Mackenzie Graves and Alexander Page; Ninth Grade, Hannah Swayer; Eighth Grade, William King, Yana King, Noah Moore and Jessica Walling; Seventh Grade, Ethan Nisius and Hannah Wist.
Daughters of the American Revolution: Jessica Walling.
Nancy Turnbull Memorial Award: Madison Moore.
Butternut Valley Grange Awards: Victoria Ranc.
Raymond A. and Mabel Card Memorial Award: Yana King.
Morris Rotary Club Community Service Awards: Eleventh Grade, Baylie Boglioli; Tenth Grade, Ethan Wagner; Ninth Grade, Hannah Swayer; Eighth Grade, Maddie Coleman and Seventh Grade, Makenzie Hoyt.
Ian MacMillan Fiction Awards: First Place, Landen Tyler.
Board of Education Awards for Highest Marks: Global History & Government — New Framework, Alexander Page; Common Core ELA, Kate Morano; U.S. History and Government, Matthew Wendler; Chemistry, Baylie Boglioli and Kate Morano; Living Environment; Thomas Pondolfino and Lincoln Waffle; Earth Science, Etain LaLonde; Rotary Highest Science Average, Etain LaLonde.
Hall History and English Awards: Kate Morano.
Alumni Association Scholarship Prizes: Freshman, First, Hannah Swayer; Second, Thomas Pondolfino; Sophomore, First, Alexander Page; Second, Mackenzie Graves.
BOE Junior Scholarship Prizes: First, Rafael Arshi; Second, Kate Morano.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.