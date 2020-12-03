CHARLOTTE VALLEY CENTRAL SCHOOL
Parents of Charlotte Valley Central School pre-k and kindergarten students are advised to call the guidance office at 607-278-5511, ext. 6, or email jester.evelyn@charlottevalley.org before March to allow for mailings to be sent out. It should be noted that pre-K students should be 4 years old and kindergarten students 5 years old by Dec. 1, 2021.
Proof of residence in the CVCS school district is required at the time of registration. Students who already attend the pre-k class at Charlotte Valley will automatically be enrolled in kindergarten and will not need to register.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.