CHARLOTTE VALLEY CENTRAL SCHOOL
DAVENPORT — The registration process for pre-k and kindergarten is underway at Charlotte Valley Central School in Davenport.
Parents are requested to call the guidance office at 607-278-5511, option 6, press 1, or email jester.evelyn@charlottevalley.org, before March to allow for the distribution of information by mail.
Pre-k students should be 4 by Dec. 1, 2023 and kindergarten students should be 5 by that date.
Proof of residence in the Charlotte Valley Central School District is required at the time of registration.
Students who already attend the pre-k class at Charlotte Valley will automatically be enrolled in kindergarten and will not need to register.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.