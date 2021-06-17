FRANKLIN CENTRAL SCHOOL DISTRICT
Parents interested in having their children attend the Universal Prekindergarten program at Franklin Central School are asked to send a letter of interest or email by June 30, to the attention of District Registrar Jayne Bolton at P.O. Box 88, Franklin, NY 1375, or jbolton@franklincsd.org.
Students will be allowed to enroll in the program provided they meet the following criteria:
Students must be residents of Franklin Central School District.
Students must be 4 years of age on or before Dec. 1.
Children who are 5 on or before Dec. 1, will not be eligible unless recommended by the superintendent.
Should the enrollment requests exceed 18 students, a lottery drawing will be held.
All students not chosen will be placed on a waiting list, in the order drawn in the lottery.
Call Bolton at 607-829-3551, ext. 1505 for more information.
