UNATEGO CENTRAL SCHOOL DISTRICT
Required registration for the 2022-23 kindergarten and prekindergarten program at Unatego Central School will be held from March 1 to 29.
Documents needed include the child’s birth certificate, immunization record, custody papers if applicable, and proof of residency to include a physical address, no post office boxes, along with the packet sent by mail.
Parents may register by emailing smaruszewski@unatego.stier.org; mailing Unatego Central School at P.O. Box 483, Otego, NY 13825, Attn: Sherry Maruszewski; faxing 607-988-1050; or in person weekdays at Unatego Middle-High School at 2641 State Highway 7 in Wells Bridge between 7:30 a.m. and 2:45 p.m.
A child must be at least 5 on or before Dec. 1, to be eligible for kindergarten. A child who turns 6 on or before Dec. 1, must attend school starting in September. A child must be 4 on or before Dec. 1, to be eligible for UPK.
Any parents who did not receive a letter and packet about registration or who have questions may call District Registrar Sherry Maruszewski at 607-988-5097.
