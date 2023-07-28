WEST KORTRIGHT — Shakespeare in the Valley will return rain or shine with “The Green Bird” and “Julius Caesar” Friday and Saturday, Aug. 4 and 5, at West Kortright Center.
According to a media release, the 36th annual Shakespeare in the Valley event will begin each night at 6 p.m. with the play “The Green Bird” performed by the Introduction to Acting group.
A picnic will follow and then at 8 p.m. the lights will go up for the fully staged production of “Julius Caesar” by the acting, music, tech and costume design groups of the West Kortright Center’s Young People’s Theater Arts workshops.
Bringing lawn seating is suggested.
Tickets are $10 for general admission with a 10% members discount. Those 12 and younger will be admitted for free.
Purchasing tickets in advance online at https://tinyurl.com/mr2y4f4t is also suggested to prevent long lines at the box office.
