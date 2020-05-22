Claire Kletchka, daughter of Brian and Noelle Kletchka of Stamford, is valedictorian of the Class of 2020 at Stamford Central School.
She was president of the senior class and the school's chapter of the National Honor Society and vice president of the International Studies Club and Students Against Destructive Decisions. She was also a member of the Outdoor and Varsity clubs.
Kletchka played varsity soccer throughout high school and received a Delaware League Honorable Mention All-Star award her junior year, as well as an Academic All-Star award her sophomore year.
As a junior, Kletchka attended the Catskill Area School Study Council Student Leadership Workshops and the Rotary Youth Leadership Award week-long leadership program.
She volunteered during the Christmas Feeling Fund, for the Stamford Village Improvement Association, Stamford Rotary and American Red Cross blood drives.
Kletchka is the recipient of awards for Highest Average and High Achievement and also received the No Substitute for Hard Work Award, Creative Writing awards, Character/Citizenship awards, Academic Recognition awards and the Bausch and Lomb Honorary Science Award from the University of Rochester. She was also honored as Stamford’s Student Scholar in the Scholar Recognition Program sponsored by ONC and DCMO BOCES.
Kletchka will major in sociology at the University of Albany.
Katrina Alexander, daughter of Kelly Alexander of Stamford, is salutatorian of the Class of 2020 at Stamford Central School. She plans to major in veterinary science at SUNY Delhi.
Alexander was a member of Students Against Destructive Decisions and its treasurer for two years. She was also active in the National Honor Society, International Studies Club, Music Club, Outdoor Club and Vocational Industrial Clubs of America.
Alexander also played varsity soccer, basketball and ran track. She received the Delaware League Honorable Mention All-Star Award for soccer and the Delaware County Academic All-Star Award for soccer and basketball in her sophomore year. Alexander competed in New York State Schools Music Assocation events and received a score of excellent for her alto saxophone solo her freshmen year and attended the Catskill Area School Study Council Student Leadership Workshops her junior year. She spends time volunteering for the Stamford Rotary, helping with its annual car show, bi-annual road cleanups, Scarecrow Festival, as well as school-sponsored Red Cross blood drives, Project Perfect and the SCS Booster Club.
Alexander is the recipient of awards for high achievement and creative writing. She also received the No Substitute for Hard Work Award and Clarkson University Achievement Award.
