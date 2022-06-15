CHERRY VALLEY-SPRINGFIELD
Oskar Webster is valedictorian of the Class of 2022 at Cherry Valley-Springfield Central School. He is among this year’s area high school seniors honored by the Scholar Recognition Program for outstanding academic achievement, leadership and service to school and community.
He participated in the selective New Visions Engineering Program at the Otsego Area Occupational Center and was a three-sport athlete. Webster’s coaches described him as a respectful, quiet leader who was dedicated to his teammates.
Webster plans to attend Williams College in the fall.
Marijke Kroon is salutatorian of the Class of 2022 at Cherry Valley-Springfield Central School. She took advanced placement and college level courses and was a member of the senior high school band. She was a three-sport athlete and captained the varsity girls basketball team during the 2021-22 season. She was a member of the Foreign Language Club, Varsity Club and Iridescence, the school’s art of literary magazine.
Kroon plans to study veterinary science at SUNY Canton in the fall.
HANCOCK
Lindsey Bolster is valedictorian of the Class of 2022 at Hancock Central School. A four-year high school band member, Bolster held offices in Journalism Club, Spanish Club, National Honor Society, and Yearbook Club.
She was also active in YES LEADS, a drug, alcohol and bullying prevention and leadership program. She also worked as a part-time waitress and volunteered for the Hancock Community Education Foundation’s After School Program. The acronym YES stands for Youth Empowered to Serve and LEADS translates to Leadership, Education and Development.
Bolster is the daughter of John Bolster Sr. and Brandi Swartwout of Hancock.
After majoring in human development at SUNY Oswego, she hopes to become a social worker or counselor.
Madison Felter is salutatorian of the Class of 2022 at Hancock Central School. She served as president of Hancock’s chapter of the National Honor Society and Spanish Club, co-president of Student Council, and vice president of both the Journalism and Yearbook clubs.
Felter was a member of YES LEADS and played four varsity basketball seasons for the Deposit-Hancock Eagles.
A 4-H member all four years of high school, Felter also worked as a part-time waitress/babysitter and was an After School Program volunteer.
Felter is the daughter of Shawn and Angela Felter of Fishs Eddy.
After completing her studies in psychology and criminal justice at Hartwick College in Oneonta, she hopes to become a behavioral analyst.
JEFFERSON
Connnor Dorosky, son of Kimberly and Matthew Dorosky of Jefferson is valedictorian of the Class of 2022 at Jefferson Central School. He was a member of National Honor Society, chorus, band, and Student Senate and participated in New York State School Music Association, All-County, and Area All-State events. Doroksky was also a volunteer at Minekill State Park in North Blenheim and for Stamford’s Christmas Feeling Fund.
He plans on majoring in physics at SUNY Oneonta.
Alexis Tepfer, daughter of Anne and James Tepfer of Jefferson, is salutatorian of the Class of 2022 at Jefferson Central School.
She participated in chorus and cheerleading and played varsity tennis.
She also worked at Mama Maria’s in Stamford while serving her community as a Christmas Feeling Fund and Community Service Day volunteer.
Tepfer will major in canine training and management at SUNY Cobleskill.
LAURENS CENTRAL SCHOOL
Natalie Segina is Valedictorian of the Class of 2022 at Laurens Central School. She is the daughter of Mark and Jean Segina.
Segina served as Student Council president in her senior year and was a class representative for five years. She was an active member of Key Club, Spanish Club, and a four-sport athlete. She participated in soccer, indoor track, basketball, and outdoor track for her entire middle and high school career. She also participated in all-county and all-state chorus.
After attending Rochester Institute of Technology in the fall to major in biology, she hopes to pursue a career in dentistry.
Cassidy Moxley is salutatorian of the Class of 2022 at Laurens Central School. She is the daughter of Jason Moxley and Cesily Secoolish.
Moxley was class president and a Key Club member. She was a member of the soccer, basketball, softball, and track teams.
She also participated in chorus and several ensembles with All-County Choir and performed in the school’s Cabaret productions.
Moxley plans to study elementary education at SUNY Oneonta this fall.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.