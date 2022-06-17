LAURENS
Natalie Segina is Valedictorian of the Class of 2022 at Laurens Central School. She is the daughter of Mark and Jean Segina.
Segina served as Student Council president in her senior year and was a class representative for five years. She was an active member of Key Club, Spanish Club, and a four-sport athlete. She participated in soccer, indoor track, basketball, and outdoor track for her entire middle and high school career. She also participated in all-county and all-state chorus.
After attending Rochester Institute of Technology in the fall to major in biology, she hopes to pursue a career in dentistry.
Cassidy Moxley is salutatorian of the Class of 2022 at Laurens Central School. She is the daughter of Jason Moxley and Cesily Secoolish.
Moxley was class president and a Key Club member. She was a member of the soccer, basketball, softball, and track teams.
She also participated in chorus and several ensembles with All-County Choir and performed in the school’s Cabaret productions.
Moxley plans to study elementary education at SUNY Oneonta this fall.
ONEONTA
Stephen Baker, son of Jennifer and James Baker, is valedictorian of the Class of 2022 at Oneonta High School.
A member of the varsity swim and track teams, he earned eight varsity letters throughout his athletic career.
Baker was awarded the highest honor by the Boy Scouts of America, that of Eagle Scout. He coordinated the reconstruction of the bridges on the trails behind the high school as his Eagle project.
At OHS, Baker was a National Honor Society, Student Council, Link Crew, and History Club member. He finished second in the Liberty Bell Award competition at Law Day.
Baker also played alto saxophone in the Concert, Jazz, and Pit bands. He was selected for Area All-State Band, All-County Concert Band, and All-County Jazz Band. He also served as Band Council Treasurer.
Baker will attend the University of Virginia in the fall with the intent to study medicine and business.
Elizabeth Brantley, daughter of Heidi Tanner and Edgar Brantley, is salutatorian of the Class of 2022 at Oneonta High School.
A four-year goalie and captain of the varsity soccer team in her senior year, she was also a member of the Capital United Premier Soccer Team. Brantley was first chair in the trumpet section in the high school’s Concert Band and played tenor saxophone in the Jazz and Pit Bands. She was selected as a member of the Area All-State Band, All-County Concert Band, and All-County Jazz Band.
She also served as president of the Student Council and Oneonta High School Band, and was an active participant in Link Crew, Students Against Destructive Decisions, National Honor Society, and French Honor Society.
Brantley plans to attend Cornell University in Ithaca with the intent to study computer science and music.
MORRIS
Alexander Harrison Page, son of Brian and Sura Page of Morris, is valedictorian of the Class of 2022 at Morris Central School.
Page was a member of the National and Spanish honor societies and Student Council. He served as class president, choir vice president and varsity soccer captain. He also participated in student leadership conferences, including the College For Every Student program and Boys State.
In addition to playing varsity soccer, Page also played varsity basketball and baseball and participated in Ski Club since sixth grade.
He held part-time jobs as a sanitation worker, law office secretary, and construction worker.
Page will attend Siena College in Loudonville in the fall through a program affiliated with Albany Law School.
Mackenzie Rae Graves, daughter of Laura Hoyt and Jarrod Graves, is salutatorian of the Class of 2022 at Morris Central School.
She was a member of the National and Spanish honor societies, Student Council and Ski Club. She was also chosen by the American Legion Auxiliary to be its delegate at Empire Girls State in 2021. Graves led the Spanish Honor Society as president, National Honor Society as vice president, Student Council as vice president, Athletic Club as treasurer, the varsity soccer team as captain, and Spanish Club as president.
She also played softball and was scorekeeper at varsity basketball games.
An active member in the Presbyterian Church in Laurens, she volunteered at community activities and had an after school job.
Graves plans to attend St. John Fisher College in Rochester to study biochemistry and pharmaceutical sciences in the fall.
RICHFIELD SPRINGS
Isabel Martinez of Richfield Springs earned an overall high school grade-point average of 99.14%, making her valedictorian of the Class of 2022 at Richfield Springs Central School.
She participated in Battle of the Books, National Honor Society, Girls State, Gender Sexuality Alliance Club, school musicals and morning announcements.
She will attend Amherst College in Massachusetts in the fall.
Roberta Schaefer-Gilbert of Richfield Springs earned an overall high school grade-point average of 98.86%, making her salutatorian of the Class of 2022 at Richfield Springs Central School.
She was active in Battle of the Books, morning announcements, Gender Sexuality Alliance Club and track and field.
She will major in genetics and biomedical sciences at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in Troy.
ROXBURY
Brett Morrison is valedictorian of the Class of 2022 at Roxbury Central School.
The son of Wendy Morrison, he was a member of the Drama Club and Science Olympiad participant.
He received the Joe Beck Scholar-Athlete Award. He enjoys sports, mathematics and watching films.
Morrison will continue his education at Clarkson University in Potsdam in the fall.
Kerri Moore is salutatorian of the Class of 2022 at Roxbury Central School. She is the daughter of Joseph and Gerry Moore. Moore was National Honor Society president, a member of the National Technical Honor Society, and a participant in the New Visions Health Care Professions program.
Moore will attend Hartwick College in Oneonta in the fall, where she plans to major in nursing.
SHERBURNE-EARLVILLE CENTRAL SCHOOL
Rebecca Karaman, daughter of Peter and Sandra Karaman, is valedictorian of the Class of 2022 at Sherburne-Earlville Central School.
She participated in soccer and track and field and the drama department and was a peer tutor.
She logged about 130 hours of community service and helped out at her church.
Karaman has chosen to attend Binghamton University in the fall to major in biology/pre-med.
Samantha Sulton is salutatorian of the Class of 2022 at Sherburne-Earlville Central School. She is the daughter of Michael and Diane Sulton of Earlville. Described a gifted, she skipped a grade at the primary level.
A competitive dancer, including at the national level, Sulton also mentored elementary school students.
She plans to major in chemistry at the University of Virginia in the fall.
