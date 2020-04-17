Joseph Caezza, son of George and Tracy Caezza of Binghamton, is valedictorian of the Class of 2020 at Afton Central School. He has maintained a seven-semester grade-point average of 102.53%.
A member of YES! Leads and National Honor Society, Caezza also participated in band and jazz band, competing in the New York State School Music Association Solo Festival and All-County Band. He served on Afton’s LINKS team for two years. As a required student representative, it allowed him to provide input on plans to improve the school district.
Caezza volunteered at American Red Cross blood drives, as an after school tutor and also assisted with elementary school family programs and the Thanksgiving basket donation project.
By doubling up on high school course requirements, Caezza will graduate a year early. He also completed several college level courses.
Caezza plans on majoring in computer engineering at a four-year university in the fall.
Zachary Gardepe, son of Min Humphrey of Afton, is salutatorian of the Class of 2020 at Afton Central School. He has maintained a seven-semester grade-point average of 98.61%.
Those who know Gardepe say there is no one way to describe him. They instead referred to him as humble, persistent, hardworking, motivated, caring, self-disciplined, a team player with a never quit attitude and a role model for younger students and players.
A consistent high honor roll student and National Honor Society member, he participated in YES! Leads and was a three-sport athlete all through high school. Gardepe also successfully completed college classes through Tompkins Cortland Community College.
Gardepe plans to major in exercise science at the University at Buffalo. His first career goal is to be an orthopedic technician. After receiving his master’s degree in prosthetics, he wants to pursue a career in prosthetic rehabilitation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.