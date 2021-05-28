Rachel Masterson, daughter of Vanna Masterson of Andes, is valedictorian of the Class of 2021 at Andes Central School.
She was a member of the school’s Ski, Travel and Photo clubs and local fire department volunteer.
Masterson will attend Keuka College in the fall to major in special education/early childhood development.
Sierra Barrett, daughter of Michael and Sibylla Barrett of Andes, is salutatorian of the Class of 2021 at Andes Central School.
She served as president of Students Against Destructive Decisions and was a member of the Student Council, Drama and Outdoor clubs. She was also a member of chorus and band and an active volunteer at Heart of the Catskills Humane Society and Andes Methodist Church.
Barrett plans to attend the University of Albany to major in biology.
