ANDES
Emily Anderson is valedictorian of the Class of 2022 at Andes Central School. The scholar-athlete participated in varsity soccer, travel soccer, basketball and track. She was elected president of her class in seventh grade and held the office through her senior year. She also served as president of the National Honor Society while a junior and senior. She was a member of Student Council, Outdoor Club, Ski Club and Drama Club. She also worked as an after school peer tutor providing academic support for the ONC BOCES Creating Rural Opportunities Partnership known as CROP.
When not in school, Anderson took babysitting jobs and coached Andes Youth Soccer.
Anderson will major in elementary education and minor in special education at Elmira College in the fall, where she will also play soccer.
Ben Anderson is salutatorian of the Class of 2022 at Andes Central School. He was a member and captain of the varsity tennis team and a member of Student Council. He also payed soccer at South Kortright for four years and served as a team co-captain.
Anderson plans to major in physical education and join the tennis team at SUNY Delhi.
EDMESTON
Lena Greene, daughter of Kristopher Greene of New York Mills and Lisa Greene of Edmeston, is valedictorian of the Class of 2022 at Edmeston Central School.
Greene played soccer, basketball and softball and was a member and officer of the Interact, Spanish and Varsity clubs. She is the recipient of the Most Valuable Student award.
The Clark Foundation Scholarship recipient plans to major in meteorology at SUNY Oswego in the fall.
Ronald Hickling, son of Darin and Bonnie Hickling of Edmeston is salutatorian of the Class of 2022 at Edmeston Central School
Hickling played baseball and soccer and was a member of the Varsity Club and various travel baseball teams throughout the years.
The Clark Foundation Scholarship recipient plans to major in packaging science at Rochester Institute of Technology.
FRANKLIN
Brandon Gregory, son of Laura and James Gregory of Oneonta, is valedictorian of the Class of 2022 at Franklin Central School.
The multi-sport athlete and four-year class president plans on attending West Point Academy in Highland Falls.
Matthew Serrao, son of Elizabeth and Andrew Serrao of Franklin, is salutatorian of the Class of 2022 at Franklin Central School.
The multi-sport athlete was also a participant of the virtually-held New York Public High School Athletic Association Leadership Conference in 2021.
He plans on attending SUNY Delhi in the fall.
GILBERTSVILLE-MOUNT UPTON
Madeline Pain is valedictorian of the Class of 2022 at Gilbertsville-Mount Upton Central School.
She was a member of Student Council and Band and played soccer. Pain was also a volunteer for the school’s annual Veterans Breakfast and Community Cleanup effort.
She also has worked as a babysitter and waitress.
Morgan Keuhn is salutatorian of the Class of 2022 at Gilbertsville-Mount Upton Central School.
Her accomplishments include founding the Quiz Bowl Club to help better prepare student members for national-level competition.
She also has held positions in the National Honor Society and student government.
In addition to having a job, Keuhn volunteered for the school’s annual Veterans Breakfast and Community Cleanup effort. Her hobbies include knitting, crocheting.
CHERRY VALLEY-SPRINGFIELD CENTRAL SCHOOL
Oskar Webster is valedictorian of the class of 2022 at Cherry Valley-Springfield Central School. He is among this year’s area high school seniors honored by the Scholar Recognition Program for outstanding academic achievement, leadership and service to school and community.
He participated in the selective New Visions Engineering Program at the Otsego Area Occupational Center and was a three-sport athlete. Webster’s coaches described him as a respectful, quiet leader who was dedicated to his teammates.
Webster plans to attend Williams College in the fall.
Marijke Kroon is salutatorian of the class of 2022 at Cherry Valley-Springfield Central School. She took advanced placement and college level courses and was a member of the senior high school band. She was a three-sport athlete and captained the varsity girls basketball team during the 2021-22 season. She was a member of the Foreign Language Club, Varsity Club and Iridescence, the school’s art of literary magazine.
Kroon plans to study veterinary science at SUNY Canton in the fall.
