Elizabeth Gerster is valedictorian of the Class of 2023 at Charlotte Valley Central School. The daughter of Phillip and Elizabeth Gerster of Davenport, she plans to further her education and will major in medicine.
She was enrolled in the New Visions Health Care Professions Program. She played varsity basketball, soccer and tennis and in her senior year received the Joseph Beck award for her participation in interscholastic league competitions, outstanding academic records and service to her community.
She was a member of Student Council, National Honor Society, Key Club, and Student Against Destructive Decisions.
Gerster is a Bausch and Lomb Honorary Science Award winner and also received the George H. Ball Community Achievement Award.
Kenneth Summers is salutatorian of the Class of 2023 at Charlotte Valley Central School. He is the son of Kenneth Summers Sr. of East Worcester and Margarita Jacquez of Troy.
He is the recipient of numerous academic excellence and intuitive academic awards. He was a member of Students Against Destructive Decisions, Art Club, Game Club and Sources of Strength, a peer mentoring program. He was actively involved in the afterschool CROP program. CROP stands for Creating Rural Opportunities Partnership.
Summers plans to study computer science at SUNY Oneonta in the fall.
