GILBERTSVILLE-MOUNT UPTON CENTRAL SCHOOL
Fiona Held is valedictorian of the Class of 2023 at Gilbertsville-Mount Upton Central School. She was a member of the Quiz Bowl Team, Leadership Club, Student Council, Jazz Band, and National Honor Society. She also served as president of the Yearbook Club and Symphonic Band, and was co-drum major of the Marching Band.
Her academic awards include the University of Rochester Frederick Douglass & Susan B. Anthony Award, Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute Award, Rochester Institute of Technology Computing Award, and 2022 Student Sage Award.
Held participated in varsity soccer since her freshman year and was a dancer at Holbrook-Wade School of Dance, taking eight classes a week.
She also worked part-time at Badgerface Beauty in Gilbertsville and Buffalo Wild Wings in Oneonta.
Hannah Bonczkowski is salutatorian of the Class of 2023 at Gilbertsville-Mount Upton Central School. She participated in track and field, basketball, soccer, band, chorus, drama club and mock trial. Co-drum major of the Marching Band, Bonczkowski held several other leadership positions as a member of Student Council, Leadership Club, and National Honor Society, and was a Catskill Area School Study Council Student Leadership Workshop Student Director. A two-time Class D all-state selection in girls basketball, she also played AAU basketball and was involved in 4-H and the Otsego County Dairy Ambassador Program.
SHERBURNE-EARLVILLE CENTRAL SCHOOL
Grace Todd-Rogers is valedictorian of the Class of 2023 at Sherburne-Earlville Central School.
She is described as a quiet but effective leader among her peers and someone who is not afraid to stick up for what she believes in, even if it means going against the crowd. Other adjectives used to describe her include intelligent, hard-working, outstanding, dedicated, non-judgmental, unassuming and tolerant
She was selected to attend the Teen Institute as a freshman and Rotary Youth Leadership Conference as a junior, where she further developed her leadership skills.
She loves the outdoors, is passionate about the environment, and volunteers to teach students ages 5 to10 at her dance studio. In her spare time, she can be found hiking, kayaking, or dancing.
The daughter of Kathleen Todd and Justin Rogers of Earlville, she intends to pursue a post-secondary education in sustainable design.
Anna Fern is salutatorian of the Class of 2023 at Sherburne-Earlville Central School. She was class treasurer, played varsity girls soccer and was a member of National Honor Society and Ski Club.
She also took dance lessons, participated in the community soccer program, worked at a nearby pharmacy, and volunteered as a youth dance instructor at her studio.
She participated in the New Vision Allied Health Program, spending half of her day at Chenango Memorial Hospital for hands-on experience in all areas of the health field. At the same time, she earned college credits through SUNY Morrisville.
Anna is the daughter of Carrie Fern and John Fern, both of Sherburne.
She plans to study nursing at Keuka College in the fall.
