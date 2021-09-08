Matthew Wendler is valedictorian of the Class of 2021 at Morris Central School.
He is the son of Gerald and Linda Wendler of New Lisbon.
Wendler was a member of Student Council, National Honor Society and served as co-editor-in-chief of the yearbook.
He enjoys traveling, playing guitar, photography and reading.
Wendler will further his education at SUNY Plattsburgh in the fall.
Baylie Bogoli is salutatorian of the Class of 2021 at Morris Central School.
She is the daughter of Gerard and Jacquelynn Bogoli. The Girls State representative and scholar-athlete served as Student Council and Honor Society vice president and Athletic Club president. She participated in soccer, basketball, AAU basketball, Spanish Club, the College For Every Student Mentor Program and as a volunteer for the SPCA. Her favorite hobby is photography.
Bogoli plans to major in psychology at the University of Buffalo in the fall.
